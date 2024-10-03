Christian Wade interview: I’ve told Chris Ashton to enjoy top try-scorer glory while he still can

Christian Wade is currently 16 tries behind Chris Ashton in the Premiership all-time try-scorers list - Adrian Sherratt

In the past week, Christian Wade has been suffering from two viruses. The first is a regulation cold which forces Wade into a beanie-hoodie combination for our chat, although the Gloucester wing has virtually overcome the dreaded lurgy by the time we sit down at Kingsholm.

But it is the second which has proved more potent, coursing through Wade’s bloodstream since he first made a name for himself as a 19-year-old wing at Wasps. Chances of a cure are looking slim. It is the try-scoring virus.

When Wade left the sport for a tilt at the NFL dream in 2018, he was third on the all-time Premiership try-scorer list. In the intervening period – with a two-year stint at Racing 92 to boot – the wing has been overtaken by the retired Chris Ashton, who sits in first place with a whopping 101 tries.

But that try-scoring virus returned with a vengeance last Friday night in Gloucester’s thrilling victory at Bristol. Wade broke the record for Premiership hat-tricks, scoring his sixth across a cumulative eight years in the league. The first came in trademark Wade fashion, skinning and swerving defenders on the way to the line; the second was all-out gas, an intercept from inside his own 22; and the third owed as much to some calamitous Bristol slipping and sliding in the back field as it did to the wing’s exquisite grubber (watch video below).

In the end, though, they all count. Wade is currently 16 tries behind Ashton and, if a few more of Friday night’s hat-tricks are forthcoming, it might not be long before there is a new No 1. Wade maintains that until that 101 figure heaves closer into view, chasing the record will not occupy too much mental energy, but the 33-year-old still cannot resist a few tongue-in-cheek jibes towards Camp Ashton.

“I do jokingly say stuff about it, just to create a little bit,” Wade tells Telegraph Sport. “And he’s started to give me some back! What I would say is that he knows I’m going to be in that No 1 spot ... there’s no need to keep talking about it. He knows I’m going to take it, so I’ve been telling him to just enjoy it while it lasts.

“Then, obviously, I left, thinking ‘we’ll see what happens’. No one really went past me until the last couple of years. I’ve come back now and it’s a very possible achievement. But it’s not something I focus on. I’ll play the games and do what I do and as I get closer to it I’ll look at it as a target and a goal. But I definitely thought I’d get the record [before I left for the NFL].”

Ashton has joked about coming out of retirement should Wade start to get closer to the door of Room 101. Again, Wade cannot resist adding an Ash Splash of pantomime to the showdown.

“If you stop playing this sport ... I don’t think there’s anyone who has come out of retirement to play professional rugby?” Wade adds wryly. “Apart from myself. Even then, I was still playing another sport at a high level. If I had stopped for four years and didn’t do any elite sport, it would be tough to come back. But, we’ll see, you never know. It depends how much motivation you have. Pain is a serious motivator.”

Another saga which could be set for a re-ignition is that of Wade’s undervalued international career. A British and Irish Lion in 2013, Wade has a solitary cap to his name, earnt concurrently to that tour to Australia while England were in Argentina (watch Wade finish off a try in training below).

A year on the outskirts of Paris alongside fellow England exile Henry Arundell, who Wade concedes is “very quick”, but not quicker than him, ruled him out of the international picture on his return to rugby but, whether realistic or not, the ambition for more caps is there.

“I’ve always wanted to play for England,” Wade says. “I saw myself getting loads of caps but it didn’t really turn out that way. After 2015, instead of trying to play for England, I just focused on myself and my team, which did a lot of positive stuff for my mental health and elevated my game to another level. We are conditioned through school that the goal is to play for England. It’s a huge honour but it should not be all that you’re pushing for. That’s my personal opinion. For me, it’s tough to target something which can go either way.

“I don’t know if you can regret something that you didn’t have full control over. I would have liked more caps. I never had the opportunity to run out at Twickenham in a Test. My one and only cap was on tour to Argentina. I played the Barbarians multiple times – and scored multiple tries by the way – but playing a home Test ... I never got to do that. I’ve seen a lot of the videos. Bro, that would have been sick – but it just was not meant to be. Everything happens for a reason. You can still have it as a dream but it’s more of a by-product than the be all and end all.”

Wade has a solitary England cap, but even at 33 years old is still hungry for more - Getty Images/Jan Kruger

Arundell is not the only wing with whom Wade has been associated of late. Louis Rees-Zammit, the former Wales speedster turned wide receiver for the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars, has been a hot topic of conversation in the life of Wade, after the Gloucester wing’s two years with Buffalo Bills’ practice squad. Wade never made a full NFL appearance for Buffalo and the fear, after being released by the Kansas City Chiefs, is that Rees-Zammit might not, either. But there is no doubt in Wade’s mind that both cracked America.

“Sometimes, it just doesn’t go the way you want it to,” Wade says. “If you have made the practice squad, you’ve made it. After that, it depends on injuries, how the team is put together, the GM [general manager], the OC [offensive coordinator], the positional coaches. At that point it can be a bit of ‘what college did you go to?’ and ‘who do you know?’. Because if I was your coach in high school and you got me 1,000 yards, and the same in college, now I have you in the NFL, I’m going to pick you – because I know you.

“Same scenario with Rees-Zammit and me, they don’t care what we’ve done in rugby. In those little moments it’s down to that. It’s really cut-throat. If he were American and he went to high school, college and then got to this position, his family would be saying that their boy has made it. If you’re in the building, you’ve made it. It’s about how long you can keep yourself there.

Wade (left) spent two years on Buffalo Bills’ practice squad - Getty Images/Brett Carlsen

“I know people say that the international player pathway guarantees you getting to the NFL, but it’s not a golden ticket. It’s not a case that just because you’re an international they’ll say ‘come and join us’ and look after you.”

Wade’s career golden ticket came in 2013, when the wing flew from Argentina – after making his England Test debut under Stuart Lancaster – to Australia. Wade landed Down Under on Monday, had a quick team run, and started for the Lions in a narrow loss to the Brumbies on Tuesday. But the whistle-stop nature of his experience did nothing to ease the infectiousness of the Lions. If called upon, Wade would absolutely go again in 2025.

“100 per cent,” he says. “To be part of the winning series, in a momentous way, with the history ... I was there in the room when Brian O’Driscoll and Andy Farrell gave their speeches. It was inspirational.”

And which England wing did Wade pip to that emergency Lions call-up? Ashton, of course.