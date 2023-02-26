Cristian Stellini insists it is ‘compulsory’ Emerson Royal is rewarded for Tottenham form with Brazil call-up

Tottenham assistant manager Cristian Stellini has said Brazil must recall Emerson Royal if the wing-back keeps up his fine form for the club.

Emerson appeared to be the weak link in Antonio Conte’s side in the first half of the season - prompting Spurs to spend £40million on a new right wing-back, Pedro Porro, in January - but the Brazilian has been excellent in the last few games.

He opened the scoring in a standout display in last weekend’s 2-0 win over West Ham and is expected to keep Porro out of the side again for Sunday’s home derby against Chelsea.

The 24-year-old has seven caps for his country but not been included in the squad since he was sent off after 20 minutes against Ecuador in January 2022, and sat out the World Cup as the Selecao reached the quarter-finals.

Managerless Brazil return to action with a friendly against semi-finalists Morocco next month and Stellini believes they may have little choice but to name Emerson in the squad.

“If he continues to play like this, I think it’s compulsory for Brazil to recall him,” said Stellini, who will deputise for Conte again on Sunday as the head coach continues to recovery from gallbladder surgery in Italy. “I hope for him that that can happen.”

Emerson earned a standing ovation from the home fans when he was replaced in the second half against West Ham, having faced jeers in the final game before the World Cup break, Spurs’ 4-3 win over Leeds.

Stellini believes the defender, who joined Spurs from Barcelona in summer 2020, can lose confidence if not supported but says he has adapted to the culture of English football.

“We have different cultures in Europe and South America,” Stellini said. “Emerson needed time to understand the difference in the culture of football.

Emerson Royal has starred for Tottenham in recent matches (Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)

“But at the same time, he has to be himself. He has to show who he is. Sometimes this type of player loses confidence if he doesn’t feel love around him.

“We don’t have to stop to give him this, but let him understand the difference in the type of football. When his pace and his intensity is really high, he can enjoy. When he thinks too much, he’s not the same player. So we have to follow this aspect, to feel Emerson every time being involved in the game.”

Stellini also believes Emerson lost momentum during the World Cup break and during a three match ban in October after he was sent off in the defeat at Arsenal.

“Also, not to give him an excuse [but] he lost the pace after the three-match ban and the World Cup,” Stellini added.

“This season is completely different if you compare with the other seasons - the World Cup changed the pace for many players and many teams.”