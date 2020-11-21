Christian Songwriter Is Fed Up With Believers Who Refuse To Wear Masks

A Christian singer-songwriter said she’s fed up with fellow believers who act as if wearing masks during the coronavirus pandemic is an assault on their rights.

Nichole Nordeman, an Oklahoma-based musician, was compelled to speak out on Friday after experiencing a family tragedy this week.

In an early morning tweet, Nordeman revealed that her aunt had died just eight hours after being diagnosed with COVID-19. The death happened before Nordeman’s mother could reach her aunt’s living facility to pray through the window, the singer said.

“But please tell me more about how wearing a mask is such an assault on your rights,” she wrote. “Tell me about all your big offended feelings that the government is trying to control your life, your faith, your freedom and worship.”

“I have run out of incredulity and disgust,” she said.

My aunt was diagnosed w/ Covid this morning in her living facility and passed away 8 hours later, before my mom could even get there to pray through the window. 8 hours. But please tell me more about how wearing a mask is such an assault on your rights. Tell me about all your — Nichole Nordeman (@nicholenordeman) November 20, 2020

big offended feelings that the government is trying to control your life, your faith, your freedom and worship. I have run out of incredulity and disgust. Thank you to everyone who is diligent, caring and loving your neighbor by doing everything possible to slow the spread of — Nichole Nordeman (@nicholenordeman) November 20, 2020

this monster. Thank you especially to our exhausted, faithful health care workers. You’ve had to learn how to be family members, chaplains, and companions in our stead. Delivering our loved ones straight into the arms of Jesus time and again . Bless you for this sorrowful gift. — Nichole Nordeman (@nicholenordeman) November 20, 2020

Under the leadership of President Donald Trump actions recommended by health officials to combat the spread of COVID-19 ― things...

