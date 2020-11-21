Christian Songwriter Is Fed Up With Believers Who Refuse To Wear Masks

Carol Kuruvilla
·2 min read

A Christian singer-songwriter said she’s fed up with fellow believers who act as if wearing masks during the coronavirus pandemic is an assault on their rights.

Nichole Nordeman, an Oklahoma-based musician, was compelled to speak out on Friday after experiencing a family tragedy this week.

In an early morning tweet, Nordeman revealed that her aunt had died just eight hours after being diagnosed with COVID-19. The death happened before Nordeman’s mother could reach her aunt’s living facility to pray through the window, the singer said.

“But please tell me more about how wearing a mask is such an assault on your rights,” she wrote. “Tell me about all your big offended feelings that the government is trying to control your life, your faith, your freedom and worship.”

“I have run out of incredulity and disgust,” she said.

Under the leadership of President Donald Trump actions recommended by health officials to combat the spread of COVID-19 ― things...

Continue reading on HuffPost

Latest Stories