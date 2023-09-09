Christian Siriano RTW Spring 2024

Hitting the 15-year mark, Christian Siriano pulled out all the stops to celebrate the milestone. But rather than rework classics or show his greatest hits, he chose something from childhood as a way to anchor his spring collection: ballet. “It’s what introduced me to clothes and fantasy dream world,” he said of the art form.

Siriano is a red carpet favor and his celebrity-packed front row proved it: Janet Jackson (again!), Quinta Brunson, Kesha, Avril Lavigne, Laura Linney, Laverne Cox, Alicia Silverstone and more, all taking in the robust range of frothy gowns.

He began with all-black outfits, corsets and cascading ribbons, and the lavish grandeur then crescendoed into a stream of tulle splendor on a mix of body types. Some loose suiting, a wide-leg pant with a shrunken jacket in white and a mix of corsets in gold brocade on male models were sprinkled in. Speaking of models, many danced the runway, smiling for guests, helping push the party beyond just being about the clothes, which he topped off with diamonds by jewelry designer Josh Levkoff.

Levkoff said via email, “Given this is his 15th-year anniversary show I wanted to do something special. No two diamonds are the same. Similar to how Christian is a big believer in all bodies are different and he designs for all sizes.”

As the runway was still in full swing, Grammy Award winner Sia emerged in a massive pink tulle ombré number — like a ballet-themed cotton candy — and oversize blunt pink bob wig topped off with a large pink bow to sing her hit “Chandelier.” The show closed with Siriano muse and friend Coco Rocha dancing down the runway to cheers and clapping. Siriano does more than make clothes — he creates a full experience. That is something to celebrate.

