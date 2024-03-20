Christian Schwochow To Helm ‘Nuremberg’ Series About World War Two War Crimes Trials From Constantin Film and Big Light – Series Mania

Christian Schwochow has signed up to direct Nuremberg, the upcoming Constantin Film and Big Light Productions scripted series based on events surrounding the Nuremberg trials that took place in the wake of World War Two.

Schwochow directed hit German series Bad Banks and well as episodes of Netflix’s The Crown. Nuremberg will follow young survivors of the second world war who go to work for Allied prosecutors trying Nazi criminals, only to find their quest for justice undercut by secret efforts to build a new world order.

Constantin Film and Frank Spotnitz’s Big Light Productions are producing. Spotnitz is penning the script.

“The Nuremberg Trials marked a pivotal moment in human history, ushering in a new age of responsibility and justice,” Schwochow said. “This is a story of humanity grappling with its deepest shadows. Its relevance has never been greater, and I am filled with a humble sense of duty to tell this story faithfully.”

Constantin chief Oliver Berben, Frank Spotnitz, Friederich Oetker and Schwochow will exec produce. Speaking about Schwochow coming on board, Oetker said: “He has a very clear understanding and vision of the period and the story we want to tell, so we are more than thrilled to embark on this journey with him.”

Spotnitz added: “Nuremberg was the first time war crimes were prosecuted, and the series captures not only the explosiveness of the trial, but the hopes and struggles of a younger generation trying to make sense of and rebuild a ruined world.”

