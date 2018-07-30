Christian and Samantha Ponder's newborn baby undergoes successful emergency surgery

Samantha and Christian Ponder’s newborn baby, Price, underwent successful emergency surgery on Monday morning, Sam announced on Instagram. (Mike Moore/Getty Images)

Former NFL quarterback Christian Ponder and his wife, ESPN host Samantha Ponder, welcomed their third child, Price, into the world last week.

However, a complication arose early Monday morning that forced her daughter into emergency surgery, Sam shared on Instagram on Monday afternoon.

Sam didn’t specify the details surrounding the surgery or the emergency leading up to it. She did, though, say it was a success and that both she, Christian and Price are now back home recovering.

Story Continues

“Through a series of terrifying and sudden events, our sweet newborn baby Price ended up in emergency surgery in the middle of the night,” Sam wrote on Instagram. “We were short on time and frankly in shock.”

“Thanks to the incredible surgical team in Mount Sainai New York City and their skill and decisiveness, our precious girl made it. They treated her like their own, and answered all our blubbering fearful questions. Her recovery in the NICU was nothing short of miraculous for a tiny body that had just undergone such trauma.

“I cannot thank the women who cared for her day and night enough … Now, back to holding and singing (terribly) to this special girl. Thanks for loving and supporting our family in the good times and bad.”

Sam is currently the host of Sunday NFL Countdown on ESPN, and has worked both as a reporter and host for ESPN college football and basketball coverage.

Christian was drafted in the first round of the 2011 NFL draft by the Minnesota Vikings, where he played for four seasons.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Eric Adelson: Jason Pierre-Paul saved his career, but can he save the Bucs?

• LeBron James opens up his I Promise school with much fanfare

• Trea Turner latest player to apologize for offensive tweets as Nats investigate

• NFL reportedly tells Jerry Jones to pipe down on anthem talk

