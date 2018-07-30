Christian and Samantha Ponder's newborn baby undergoes successful emergency surgery
Former NFL quarterback Christian Ponder and his wife, ESPN host Samantha Ponder, welcomed their third child, Price, into the world last week.
However, a complication arose early Monday morning that forced her daughter into emergency surgery, Sam shared on Instagram on Monday afternoon.
Sam didn’t specify the details surrounding the surgery or the emergency leading up to it. She did, though, say it was a success and that both she, Christian and Price are now back home recovering.
I often struggle with social media. How do I accurately show what my life off of TV is like without appearing to either complain when reality is hard or brag when reality is pleasant? How can I simultaneously be compassionate and relatable to the hurting, but also encouraging and hopeful to people looking for positivity? My tendency to over analyze these decisions makes this post a little scary for me. I know I risk looking like I’m asking for sympathy or even pity. I’m abundantly aware of the undeserved goodness of God I’ve experienced early in life. Especially when it comes to the health of my children and loved ones. Last week, that changed in an instant. Through a series of terrifying and sudden events, our sweet newborn baby Price ended up in emergency surgery in the middle of the night. We were short on time and frankly, in shock. Thanks to the incredible surgical team @mountsinainyc and their skill and decisiveness, our precious girl made it. They treated her like their own, and answered all our blubbering fearful questions. Her recovery in the #NICU was nothing short of miraculous for a tiny body that had just undergone such trauma. I cannot thank the women who cared for her day and night enough. We are home now, still recovering, but overwhelmed with thankfulness for a God who provided real peace and comfort in the midst of our worst nightmare, incredible surgeons, doctors and nurses, parents who didn’t hesitate to jump on a plane and help and the prayers of friends and family who believed for her healing. Oh and thank you to my sweet friend @ellieholcomb for your song “Find You Here”… it got me through hours of waiting room anxiety and fear that I didn’t think I’d be able to bear. Now, back to holding and singing (terribly) to this special girl. Thanks for loving and supporting our family in the good times and bad. ❤
A post shared by Sam Ponder (@samanthaponder) on Jul 30, 2018 at 10:37am PDT
“Through a series of terrifying and sudden events, our sweet newborn baby Price ended up in emergency surgery in the middle of the night,” Sam wrote on Instagram. “We were short on time and frankly in shock.”
“Thanks to the incredible surgical team in Mount Sainai New York City and their skill and decisiveness, our precious girl made it. They treated her like their own, and answered all our blubbering fearful questions. Her recovery in the NICU was nothing short of miraculous for a tiny body that had just undergone such trauma.
“I cannot thank the women who cared for her day and night enough … Now, back to holding and singing (terribly) to this special girl. Thanks for loving and supporting our family in the good times and bad.”
Sam is currently the host of Sunday NFL Countdown on ESPN, and has worked both as a reporter and host for ESPN college football and basketball coverage.
Christian was drafted in the first round of the 2011 NFL draft by the Minnesota Vikings, where he played for four seasons.
More from Yahoo Sports:
• Eric Adelson: Jason Pierre-Paul saved his career, but can he save the Bucs?
• LeBron James opens up his I Promise school with much fanfare
• Trea Turner latest player to apologize for offensive tweets as Nats investigate
• NFL reportedly tells Jerry Jones to pipe down on anthem talk