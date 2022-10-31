Christian Rodriguez wants Garrett Armfield or Mana Martinez after Joshua Weems finish

LAS VEGAS – Christian Rodriguez beat Joshua Weems with a first-round submission Saturday to open up the preliminary card at UFC Fight Night 213 in Las Vegas.

Take a look inside the fight with Rodriguez, who picked up the first win of his UFC career.

Christian Rodriguez vs. Joshua Weems

Result: Christian Rodriguez def. Joshua Weems via submission (anaconda choke) – Round 1, 4:07

Updated records: Rodriguez (8-1 MMA, 1-1 UFC), Weems (10-3 MMA, 0-1 UFC)

Key stat: Rodriguez has finishes in seven of his eight wins.

Rodriguez on the fight's key moment

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 29: (R-L) Christian Rodriguez punches Joshua Weems in a bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on October 29, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

“I knew he was tough, but I knew I was way better. I knew I was way better in my striking, in my grappling. I wasn’t surprised at all.”

Rodriguez on Weems missing weight

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 29: (L-R) Joshua Weems punches Christian Rodriguez in a bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on October 29, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

“It was a little frustrating, but he took it on four days’ notice so I understand it – coming from a person who’s missed weight, as well. So I wasn’t too worried about it. … When we sign a contract to make a certain weight, we still have to make it. We can go through some hell in fight week, but we still have to make the weight.”

Rodriguez on what he wants next

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 09: (L-R) Garrett Armfield punches David Onama of Uganda in their featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on July 09, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

“Hopefully I can get that Garrett Armfield fight. If not, I was supposed to have Mana Martinez in July, but he pulled out the day after. I’d like to get that one, too. Hopefully (I’m back) in January – nothing too late. I don’t like waiting that much between fights. I like to stay active. I’m young still.”

To hear more from Rodriguez, check out the video of the full post-fight interview above.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC Fight Night 213.

