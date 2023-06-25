Christian Pulisic wants to leave Chelsea ‘to find joy again’

Christian Pulisic has confirmed he wants to leave Chelsea this summer to "find joy again".

The 24-year-old has failed to live up to expectations since his £58million move in 2019, dropping down the pecking order after a promising first season and was afforded just eight starts last term.

Pulisic is attracting interest in Italy, with Juventus keen earlier in June, and the American is ready to assess all options in search of a more prominent first-team role.

"It’s absolutely a time where I need to figure out what’s going to be best for my future and be somewhere where I can go and play and be trusted and feel good in what I’m doing," Pulisic told ESPN.

"I want to find that joy at club level again, for sure."

Pulisic has just one year left on his contract and Standard Sport understands Chelsea are ready to cash in, having already signed Christopher Nkunku for £52million this summer and with further attacking options to come.