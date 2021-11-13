The USMNT felt Mexico's disrespect. Christian Pulisic, with a win and a cheeky T-shirt, fired back

Christian Pulisic celebrates his goal against Mexico. The USMNT won Friday's World Cup qualifier in Cincinnati, 2-0. (Photo by John Dorton/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

CINCINNATI — Christian Pulisic had heard the comments. Tim Weah had, too. Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa had opened his mouth earlier this week. The words that came out weren't particularly inflammatory. But many within the U.S. men's national team interpreted them as disrespect.

“Mexico has been that mirror in which [the USMNT] want to see themselves," Ochoa said. "What they want to copy.”

And so, on Thursday, some 24 hours before the U.S. and Mexico went to battle, Pulisic had an idea. A cheeky idea. "Just an idea that came to my head," he said with a grin.

Weah and DeAndre Yedlin, his teammates, took the idea to the USMNT "kit guys." They asked one to craft a T-shirt. The equipment manager went to work, marker on undershirt.

"MAN IN THE MIRROR," he scrawled.

And he handed Pulisic the latest weapon of sh*thousery in a rivalry full of it.

The following night, here at TQL Stadium, Pulisic beat Mexico with a knifing header. As he ran toward cameras, as beer flew, as thousands of American fans bounced, Pulisic brought two fingers to his ears. Then he tugged up his jersey. He revealed the undershirt. And, without saying a single word, he fired back.

CINCINNATI, OH - NOVEMBER 12: Christian Pulisic #10 of the United States celebrates his goal during a game between Mexico and USMNT at TQL Stadium on November 12, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by John Dorton/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

After the game, Pulisic attempted to downplay the shirt. "I'm [not] trying to cause controversy," he said softly.

Weah, though, wouldn't let him back away from it.

"It's just to send a message, you know?" Weah said. "I think it's a new era, you know?

"Before the game, Mexico was talking a lot of smack. And beating them just shuts them up."