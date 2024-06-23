Christian Pulisic scores early goal in USMNT's Copa America opener vs. Bolivia

The U.S. men's national soccer team was looking for a strong start against Bolivia in its Copa America opener at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and it got thanks to its talented captain.

Christian Pulisic scored a banger of a goal less than three minutes into the game to give the USMNT a 1-0 lead. Pulisic took his shot just inside the 18-yard box and hit the top of the goalmouth for a shot Bolivian goalkeeper Guillermo Viscarra had no chance of stopping.

PULISIC WHAT A GOAL 😱🔥



WHAT A START FOR THE @USMNT 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/PaXw3NleF3 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 23, 2024

The goal moves Pulisic into a tie with Brian McBride for the fifth-most goals in USMNT history (30). Eric Wynalda is next on the list with 34 career goals.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Christian Pulisic scores opening goal for USMNT vs. Bolivia