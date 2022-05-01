Christian Pulisic’s father posts message after lack of regular Chelsea game-time

(AFP via Getty Images)

Christian Pulisic’s father appeared to hit out at his son’s lack of game-time in the wake of the defeat at Everton on Sunday.

Pulisic has been limited to only 10 Premier League starts this season with Thomas Tuchel preferring the likes of Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Mason Mount in attacking areas.

With Romelu Lukaku and Hakim Ziyech also in the mix, Tuchel boasts some formidable firepower on paper.

Still, his side missed a number of chances during Thursday’s draw against Manchester United and drew a blank away at Everton on Sunday, with Richarlison’s 46th-minute goal proving the difference at Goodison Park.

Pulisic, despite scoring a late winning goal against West Ham last week, was only brought for the final twenty minutes of both games.

The American international, signed for almost £60m from Borussia Dortmund in 2019, has just over two years left on his contract at Stamford Bridge.

“The sad thing is he loves this club, teammates, and London.… puts his heart and soul into being a pro,” wrote father Mark on Twitter.

“Onwards and upwards my boy…big 6 months ahead..”