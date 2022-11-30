Christian Pulisic diagnosed with 'pelvic contusion' and listed 'day-to-day' after violent collision in USMNT's win over Iran

Christian Pulisic reacts following a collision during the USMNT's win over Iran at the Qatar 2022 World Cup . (ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images)

DOHA, Qatar — Christian Pulisic has been diagnosed with a “pelvic contusion” and is “day-to-day” after leaving the U.S. men’s national team’s 1-0 World Cup win over Iran at halftime, the team said.

Pulisic suffered the injury while scoring the only goal of the match. He clattered into Iranian goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand, and stayed down in the goal, unable to celebrate.

After receiving treatment, he jogged gingerly along the sideline, wincing in pain. He re-entered the game, and played the final few minutes of the half, but was then subbed off due to injury.

He was transported to a local hospital as a “precaution,” head coach Gregg Berhalter said, and had felt some “dizziness.” But he was discharged from the hospital not long after midnight, and beat the rest of the players back to the team hotel, a team spokesman said.

The USMNT plays the Netherlands in the Round of 16 on Saturday, just 90 hours after the win over Iran booked their place in the knockout stages.

Pulisic’s teammates FaceTimed him from their locker room after the 1-0 win, and several said afterward that Pulisic was “OK” and in “good spirits.”

Brenden Aaronson replaced Pulisic at halftime of Tuesday’s match, and would likely take his place in the starting lineup on Saturday if Pulisic is unavailable.