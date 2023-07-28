Christian private school fires teacher for attending drag show

Kristi Maris (bottom left) at a drag show at Hamburger Mary's in Houston, Texas - Facebook

A teacher has been fired from a private Christian school in Texas after it ruled she had breached a requirement to be “godly” by attending a drag show.

Kristi Maris, who taught physical education at the First Baptist Academy in Baytown for 19 years, said she was “heartbroken” and had not been able to say goodbye to her students.

A colleague who joined her at Hamburger Mary’s, a popular drag venue and bar in downtown Houston, was also sacked.

The school ruled they had breached a condition of employment to “act in a godly and moral fashion at work, on Facebook and in my community”, according to the local news channel ABC13.

The First Baptist Academy in Baytown Texas - ABC

Ms Maris said she did not realise this prevented her from attending the show, or sharing photographs or videos of it on social media. In a Facebook post, she said the event was “a blast”.

She said: “They’re entertainers. I would’ve never thought in a million years that this would happen. Never. We were in disbelief - we still are.

“We were heartbroken. We had relationships with parents and the kids, and I didn’t even get to say goodbye to a lot of the kids.”

Ms Maris, a devout Christian, said she taught her students that God loved them all equally but “they’re expecting us not to do that”, in what appeared to be a swipe at her former employer.

Kristi Maris, a devout Christian, said she taught her students that God loved them all equally but the school was 'expecting us not to do that' - ABC

Texas governor Greg Abbott last month effectively banned drag from being performed in front of minors when he signed a law outlawing “sexually-oriented performances” in the presence of children.

Businesses that break the law could be fined up to $10,000 (£7,800), while performers could be handed a year in prison and a maximum $4,000 (£3,100) fine.

The legislation initially sought to ban certain drag performances when it was introduced in the state senate in March, but this was later watered down.

Hamburger Mary’s has said it will host a benefit for Ms Maris and the other woman to “raise money… for their families, but to also help raise awareness that drag queens and the LGBTQIA+ community are not bad people”.

The First Baptist Academy has been approached for comment.

