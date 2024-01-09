Christian Oliver's Ex-Wife Says 'They’re All Watching Me' After Death of Actor and Their 2 Daughters

"Hug your loved ones, tell them you love them, be kind to each other," wrote Jessica Klepser on Instagram following the plane crash that claimed their lives

Jessica Klepser is speaking out after the death of her ex-husband Christian Oliver and their daughters Madita and Annik.

Oliver and their daughters were killed in a plane crash in the Caribbean on Thursday. They were traveling from the J.F. Mitchell Airport in Paget Farm to St. Lucia, according to a statement from the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force. Authorities said that the pilot — who was also killed in the crash — was operating a small single-engine aircraft that "experienced difficulties and plummeted into the ocean" moments after take off.

Klepser said that the "outpouring of love" that she's received since the tragedy has been "beyond words" in a touching Instagram post on Monday.

"From those closest to my heart, from my community, from people far away, from complete strangers... I see the messages, I hear the words and it gives me so much strength," her statement read. "I also deeply feel Madita's, Annik's and Christian's love! They are here with me for every step and they are watching us." Klepser encouraged her followers to "keep spreading love."

"Hug your loved ones, tell them you love them, be kind to each other," her statement continued. "And stop arguing and worrying about the small stuff. It's not worth it. Life is too precious and we are all in this together."

Amy Jordan, owner of Wundabar Pilates — a company in which Klepser is the regional manager of its California branch — shared on the company's Instagram account on Friday that it has been an "extremely difficult time" for Klepser.

"I am blessed to have had Madita and Annik in our lives for many years, and cherish the memories of pool parties, sleepovers, school performances, and Disneyland trips to hold in my heart," her statement read.

Oliver is remembered for his appearances in films such as The Baby-Sitters Club, The Good German, Speed Racer, and Valkyrie. The post included a separate statement from "Klepser and family" that paid tribute to Madita, 12, and Annik, 10.

Madita was remembered as a "vibrant 7th-grade student at Louis Armstrong Middle School" who was known for her "lively spirit and excelled in academics, dance, singing, and performances." Annik was remembered as "a 4th-grade student at Wonderland Ave Elementary School" who had a "gentle yet strong demeanor" and passion for "basketball, swimming, and various forms of art."

Jerod Harris/Getty Christian Oliver attends the 2020 Mercedes-Benz Annual Academy Viewing Party at Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on February 09, 2020

"She was always the first to offer a kind word or a comforting hug," the statement added. The two had a "deep bond, infectious laughter, and adventurous spirit," according to the statement.

A GoFundMe campaign created to help cover the cost of Oliver and his daughters' funeral expenses has surpassed its $100,000 donation goal with over 975 donations.



