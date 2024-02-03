Christian McCaffrey's mom said they can't afford 'stupidly expensive' Super Bowl suites

Lisa McCaffrey, the mother of San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, is anticipating being on the edge of her seat during her son's Super Bowl 58 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. That is, if she can afford one.

"We looked into a suite and none of us can afford it," Lisa McCaffrey said on her "Your Mom" podcast with Ashley Adamson. "Not even Christian, money bags over there — nor money bags Olivia (Culpo, a model, actress, influencer and former Miss Universe)."

Lisa McCaffrey is not the only one feeling the financial strain of Super Bowl 58 in Las Vegas. Ticket prices at Allegiant Stadium are the most expensive in history, according to TickPick, with average prices around $9,619 on the secondary market. Tickets to Super Bowl 57, in comparison, averaged $5,795. Suites at Allegiant Stadium range from $1.4M all the way up to $2.5M for an Owner's Club Suite, which includes 20 suite tickets, two parking passes and a food and beverage package.

"We are not in a suite, I will tell you that," Lisa McCaffrey added. "They are outrageously expensive. They are stupidly expensive. I don't know if it's the Taylor Swift factor or the first time in (Las) Vegas factor."

Well, it turns out "money bags Olivia" came through. Culpo revealed on her Instagram Story on Friday that she did reserve a suite for her soon-to-be mother-in-law: "Fake News! Happy Birthday Lisa, I bought you a suite." (Lisa McCaffrey's birthday is next week.)

McCaffrey said her son's close friends will not be able to go to the Super Bowl due to the prices, and will instead host a watch party in Las Vegas nearby. She added that the environment will be different there, compared to the 49ers' NFC championship win over the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium last week: "You're not getting your fans (at the Super Bowl) because you can't afford it, we can barley afford it and our son's playing."

This is not Lisa McCaffrey's first time cheering someone on in the Super Bowl. Although this will mark her son's first ever Super Bowl appearance, her husband, former NFL wide receiver Ed McCaffrey, won one Super Bowl with the 49ers (1995) and two with the Denver Broncos (1998, 1999).

During Ed McCaffrey's Super Bowl runs, Lisa McCaffrey remembered "being so preoccupied with (the kids)," but noted that watching her son in the big game is going to be a different experience for her.

"There's something about your kid when they are playing," she said. "I know Ed feels the same way... you want it so bad for him that it hurts."

As for her game-day music, Lisa McCaffrey said one artist is off limits: "I refuse to listen to Taylor Swift songs for the next eleven days. I love her, I love the relationship, but we are boycotting T-Swift songs... My oldest son Max and I are big Swifties, but nope, she's dead to us this week."

