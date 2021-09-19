Christian McCaffrey exited Panthers-Saints game with a minor injury, but don’t worry

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey exited Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints in the third quarter with what’s believed to be a minor injury.

His official ailment: “cramp issues.”

The Panthers listed his return as questionable but shortly after he jogged back onto the sideline from the locker room and played in the team’s first possession of the fourth quarter.

When McCaffrey left the game, Carolina held a 17-0 lead over the Saints. He had 17 carries for 58 rushing yards and four receptions for 56 yards.

McCaffrey missed 13 games in 2020 with various injuries ranging from an AC Shoulder joint to a high ankle sprain and a quad injury.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.