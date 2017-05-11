Christian McCaffrey on Cam Newton, Zac Brown, playing Power Rangers with Shannon Sharpe

The Carolina Panthers spoke all offseason about redesigning their offense to help out Cam Newton, but that transformation didn’t happen in earnest until they drafted Christian McCaffrey with the No. 8 overall pick in the recent NFL draft. The do-it-all McCaffrey, a Heisman Trophy finalist at Stanford, could be the playmaker the team has lacked for years outside of Newton.

McCaffrey spoke with Shutdown Corner for a few minutes by phone on Thursday, and though he chose not to talk about his most fascinating pre-draft decision — opting not to play in the Cardinal’s bowl game or conducting private workouts with NFL teams — which could open the floodgates for others to follow suit down the road. But McCaffrey did say he was looking forward to the high expectations already being beset on him after his lofty draft status and playing alongside one of the NFL’s biggest star quarterbacks.

“For now, I am just training, trying to get ready for OTAs and learn this playbook,” McCaffrey said. “It’s exciting but nerve-wracking again, and I can’t wait to really get started.”

McCaffrey, who is promoting New Era gear, spoke about his draft experience, his first interactions with Newton, what position McCaffrey will play in the NFL, playing classical piano and listening to Drake, and his memories of watching his father, Ed McCaffrey, play for the Denver Broncos. Mostly, though, Christian McCaffrey just remembers having contests with his brothers in the Broncos locker room.

Shutdown Corner: Was the draft stressful for you at all? Not just the process but especially those final few hours before you were picked.

McCaffrey: The whole experience is a grind, but it’s a lot of fun. You get close with a lot of people. It’s constantly moving. You have the combine and then the pro day, and you still have to work out and train in between.

But then the draft itself, that night, it’s very stressful. You just don’t know. Once you get that call, it’s a big weight off your shoulders. I think for me, it was extremely exciting to know exactly where I’ll be playing. Now I can get back to playing football.

SDC: You said at the combine you felt “disrespected” compared to other backs in the draft class. Then you were the eighth overall pick — do you still feel that way?

McCaffrey: I just feel like I always have a chip on my shoulder. No matter what. It doesn’t matter what people say. I don’t think too much about it. I just think that’s the best way to play, when you talk to a lot of great athletes. They always feel like they have something to prove, and that’s the way I try to play.





SDC: What has your interaction with Cam Newton been like so far?

McCaffrey: A little bit, yeah. We’ve had the chance to talk just a little. He’s a great guy. He’s very energetic and a great teammate and I just can’t wait to play next to him.

SDC: It’s his birthday today. What did you get him?

McCaffrey: I don’t know yet. [laughs] I might need some help on that. I don’t know that there’s anything I could get him that he doesn’t already have.

SDC: Speaking of birthdays, your 21st is in a few weeks — right smack dab in the middle of OTAs, if I am correct. Any plans for the big night?

McCaffrey: Oh, no. I haven’t even thought about it, really. I’ll probably be working out or something, just because it’s in the middle of team stuff. Man, I don’t know what I’ll be doing.

SDC: How much of a role do you think your coach Lance Taylor, who was on the Stanford coaching staff before joining the Panthers in February, played in helping you land in Carolina?

McCaffrey: Oh, I think a big role. I spent a lot of time with him. We came into Stanford together at the same time [in 2014], and we ended up leaving together. He was with me just about every single day and to go through what I did with him by my side, we went through a lot. We saw some good games and we saw some bad games.

