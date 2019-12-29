Christian McCaffrey or the field: Who should be 2020's No. 1 overall fantasy football draft pick?

The first round of 2019 fantasy drafts looked like it was full of star power ready to produce, and that felt especially true at the very top. It seemed like it didn’t matter what direction you took if you had the number one overall draft pick; whatever star you chose would fit the bill.

By December though, we know that things don’t turn out as expected, especially in fantasy. So with that knowledge in tow now, which of the elite 2019 players deserves to be fantasy No. 1 overall draft pick in 2020? Our analysts make their picks.

Andy Behrens and Matt Harmon aren’t messing with a good thing: Christian McCaffrey — one of 2019 top picks — should go No. 1 overall in 2020. CMC had over 2,100 yards from scrimmage before Week 17 even started. He’s the most trustworthy player in all of fantasy and the (maybe impending) return of Cam Newton could open up the possibility of the Panthers offense — and, by extension, CMC — being even better in 2020.

Brad Evans is sticking with his fantasy MVP vote and going with Michael Thomas as 2020’s potential No. 1 pick. He calls Thomas the king of consistency, and due to the fact that the wideout’s floor is 115 catches (!!!), he deserves consideration if not for the first pick, then definitely for the second. In full-PPR, though, Thomas is definitely in play at No. 1.

Liz Loza goes with Nick Chubb, AKA, the only thing that worked in Cleveland this year. As the engine of the dysfunctional Browns mess, Chubb became the leading rusher in the NFL through 16 weeks. If that’s not worthy production for the possible top pick, it’s definitely top three.

Nate Boyer goes with Dalvin Cook, who shined in Gary Kubiak’s zone-run system with the Vikings. Nate expects Cook to be even better next season, especially when defenses will have had time to adjust to the likes of the aforementioned Christian McCaffrey.