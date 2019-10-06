Christian McCaffrey goes airborne for amazing flipping touchdown

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is pretty incredible, but his first touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars was a sight to behold.

The Panthers were at the five-yard line, and McCaffrey got the ball and started running. In front of him, Jaguars cornerback Tre Herndon suddenly appeared. So McCaffrey did the only thing he could do: he jumped over him. As he jumped, his foot hit Herndon and sent McCaffrey flipping like a whirligig. He landed on his back in the end zone, still holding the ball.

Christian McCaffrey flipped head over heels to score a first quarter touchdown for the Panthers. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Scroll to continue with content Ad

That touchdown put the Panthers up 7-0 in the first quarter, and it was phenomenal to watch (especially since McCaffrey was not injured and got up immediately to celebrate with his teammates). And fans were similarly incredulous at his feat of flip.

Christian Mccaffrey is insane #JAXvsCAR — Zach Sweat (@zachTsweat) October 6, 2019

i should have drafted more christian mccaffrey — boydgenius (@CTowersCBS) October 6, 2019

Does Christian McCaffrey honestly get better every week? — Matt Harmon (@MattHarmon_BYB) October 6, 2019

@run__cmc you are not human bro — ai🥇 (@auttyi) October 6, 2019

McCaffrey’s hurdle may have surprised people, but his dominance with the ball isn’t new. He was already looking good coming into Week 5.

Story continues

Christian McCaffrey's incredible start to the season (ranks amongst RB):

* 86 rushes (1st)

* 411 rushing yards (1st)

* 25 catches (1st)

* 111 touches (1st)

* 111.9 fantasy points (1st)

* 98.2% of the snaps played (1st) — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 6, 2019

McCaffrey scored another first quarter touchdown (though without the end zone flip), so all of those stats are going to look even better by the time Sunday comes to an end.

More from Yahoo Sports: