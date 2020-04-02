Christian McCaffrey gives fantasy winners a chance to give back with COVID-19 helathcare campaign

Did Christian McCaffrey win you a fantasy football title?

He’s offering you a chance to give back.

The Carolina Panthers running back launched a campaign on Thursday called “22 and You” to help healthcare workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic in North and South Carolina.

Christian McCaffrey is starting a fund to aid health care workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis in the Carolinas. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

McCaffrey matching corporate donations

He pledged to match the donations of corporate partners Lowes and Bose and encouraged fans to join in, suggesting donations of $22, $220 or $2,200 to match his jersey No. 22.

He also encouraged fans to stay home and stay healthy.

As of Thursday morning, nearly 1,900 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in North Carolina along with 16 deaths.

Today, I'm launching a new initiative called "22 and You" to support our frontline healthcare heroes in the Carolinas. Join me and give what you can athttps://t.co/2sZQ93FYx9 #22&YOU #stayhomestayhealthy #COVID19relief @lowes @bose pic.twitter.com/6yp8JpP8ux — Christian McCaffrey (@CMC_22) April 2, 2020

McCaffrey was widely considered last season’s fantasy football MVP, tallying 2,392 yards from scrimmage and 19 total touchdowns. He won a lot of people some money and has found a good cause for those who can afford to spare some of their winnings during a difficult time.

