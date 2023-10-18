Christian Louboutin Unveils Its 2023 Advent Calendar

Christian Louboutin, known for its signature red bottom sole shoes, has released its 2023 holiday advent calendar, which is now available on its website.

This year’s holiday calendar is locomotive-themed and is inspired by traveling to a winter wonderland. The calendar features a Louboutin character, known as Miss Loubistar, as the conductor of the train. The cartoon-style character is a drawing with a star for a head and a red pout in black Christian Louboutin boots.

Each of the train’s 24 cars houses a special, hand-selected surprise with a gift leading up to Christmas day. The price point for this year’s Christian Louboutin advent calendar is $600.

Beauty advent calendars continue to be big business for brands. In 2021, The NPD Group (now known as Circana) revealed sales for beauty advent calendars reached $9.3 million, up 53 percent from 2020.

What’s included in Louboutin’s advent calendar:

Les Yeux Noirs Oeil Velours eye pencil

Rouge Louboutin SooooO…Glow Red refillable lipstick case

Loubidoo eau de parfum miniature

Rouge Louboutin SooooO…Glow refill in 001G – Rouge Louboutin

Loubiprince eau de parfum intense vial

Rouge Louboutin SooooO…Glow – Small chain

Loubicrown eau de parfum vial

Les Yeux Noir Lift Ultima mascara sample

Loubiraj eau de parfum vial

Loubihorse eau de parfum légère vial

Rouge Louboutin SooooO…Glow refill in 013G – Peach Cabaret

Loubicroc eau de parfum vial

Rouge Louboutin Velvet Matte On The Go Lipstick in 013M – Bare Rococotte

Loubirouge eau de parfum miniature

Rouge Louboutin SooooO…Glow – Stiletto charm

Loubikiss eau de parfum miniature

Rouge Louboutin SooooO…Glow – Christian Louboutin Monogram charm

Loubiluna eau de parfum intense vial

Rouge Louboutin SooooO…Glow – Lipstick charm

Loubifunk eau de parfum vial

Abracadraba Le Duo eye shadow in Hot Nudes Chick Eye Palette

Loubicharme eau de parfum intense miniature

Loubimar eau de parfum légère miniature

Rouge Louboutin Silky Satin On The Go Lipstick in 111 – Private Red

