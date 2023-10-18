Christian Louboutin Unveils Its 2023 Advent Calendar
Christian Louboutin, known for its signature red bottom sole shoes, has released its 2023 holiday advent calendar, which is now available on its website.
This year’s holiday calendar is locomotive-themed and is inspired by traveling to a winter wonderland. The calendar features a Louboutin character, known as Miss Loubistar, as the conductor of the train. The cartoon-style character is a drawing with a star for a head and a red pout in black Christian Louboutin boots.
More from WWD
Dove Creates Body Care Collection Inspired by Holiday Treats, Including Sugar Cookie, Cinnamon Pumpkin Pie and More
Mariah Carey and her Family Featured in Final Part of The Children’s Place Three-Part Holiday Campaign
Each of the train’s 24 cars houses a special, hand-selected surprise with a gift leading up to Christmas day. The price point for this year’s Christian Louboutin advent calendar is $600.
Beauty advent calendars continue to be big business for brands. In 2021, The NPD Group (now known as Circana) revealed sales for beauty advent calendars reached $9.3 million, up 53 percent from 2020.
What’s included in Louboutin’s advent calendar:
Les Yeux Noirs Oeil Velours eye pencil
Rouge Louboutin SooooO…Glow Red refillable lipstick case
Loubidoo eau de parfum miniature
Rouge Louboutin SooooO…Glow refill in 001G – Rouge Louboutin
Loubiprince eau de parfum intense vial
Rouge Louboutin SooooO…Glow – Small chain
Loubicrown eau de parfum vial
Les Yeux Noir Lift Ultima mascara sample
Loubiraj eau de parfum vial
Loubihorse eau de parfum légère vial
Rouge Louboutin SooooO…Glow refill in 013G – Peach Cabaret
Loubicroc eau de parfum vial
Rouge Louboutin Velvet Matte On The Go Lipstick in 013M – Bare Rococotte
Loubirouge eau de parfum miniature
Rouge Louboutin SooooO…Glow – Stiletto charm
Loubikiss eau de parfum miniature
Rouge Louboutin SooooO…Glow – Christian Louboutin Monogram charm
Loubiluna eau de parfum intense vial
Rouge Louboutin SooooO…Glow – Lipstick charm
Loubifunk eau de parfum vial
Abracadraba Le Duo eye shadow in Hot Nudes Chick Eye Palette
Loubicharme eau de parfum intense miniature
Loubimar eau de parfum légère miniature
Rouge Louboutin Silky Satin On The Go Lipstick in 111 – Private Red
Best of WWD
Reformation and the New York City Ballet Collaborate On Sustainable Capsule Collection: Photos
The RL 888 Handbag: A Closer Look at Ralph Lauren's Collection