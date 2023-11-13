Christian leaders lament decadent advent calendars containing jewellery, alcohol and sex toys

Mr Ashenden says the growing indulgence of advent calendars is a sign of society’s ‘spiritual illiteracy’ - CHP

For many, an advent calendar is a traditional way to countdown to Christmas, with a picture or small chocolate hiding behind each door.

However, the recent rise of luxury and decadent advent calendars has been criticised by Christian leaders as “vacuously destructive” to the religion.

Former chaplain to Queen Elizabeth II Gavin Ashenden said that the growing indulgence of advent calendars, which now include jewellery, alcohol and even sex toys, was a sign of society’s “spiritual illiteracy”.

An estimated 16.5 million advent calendars are now sold in Britain every year, and retailers are increasingly branching out into ever more elaborate variations.

Glossy designer calendars now include a jewellery-filled replica of Chatsworth House retailing for £21,995, as well as variants containing whiskey miniatures, beauty products and even sex toys.

Mr Ashenden, who converted to Catholicism after accusing the Church of England has “swallowed political correctness wholesale”, said: “The job of advent is to clear the clutter of our lives away, so that we have some space to welcome Christ when we celebrate the feast of the incarnation.

“But instead of decluttering and opening up room for God, we are filling up every possible hole with money and excess.

“It’s like going to the doctor to get a prescription for a weight loss drug, and instead you get permission to gorge more. It’s a sign of spiritual illiteracy in our culture that it hasn’t noticed that that’s what advent is about.”

Mr Ashenden has previously warned that hot cross buns with novelty flavours like chocolate or caramel may be “the work of the devil”.

He added that while opulent advent calendars were not “as offensive” as non-traditional buns, they were “equally vacuously destructive to what the Christian festivals are meant to do for us”.

It is not the first time the Christmas countdown accessory has courted religious controversy. In 2017, the bakers Greggs apologised for swapping the baby Jesus for a sausage roll in a nativity scene promoting its “Merry Greggsmas” calendar.

Advent calendars have their roots in the 19th century, when German Lutherans started taking creative steps to mark the days leading up to the birth of Christ.

They have since spread to become a staple of festive anticipation around the world. Although often aimed at children, YouGov polling from 2021 found that one in three (34pc) UK adults said they had an advent calendar.

The first chocolate-filled variants appeared in the 1950s, and while they continue to dominate the market, high-end calendars containing everything from cosmetics and jewellery to cheese and Lego have become increasingly popular.

London department store Liberty is credited with kick-starting the trend in 2014, with a £149-box of 25 beauty miniatures.

Now, consumers have an abundance of choice. Despite the £365 price tag on jewellery brand Missoma’s festive gift box, its calendars have sold out annually since they were introduced, with waiting list sign-ups – which begin in summer – jumping 223pc on last year.

Fortnum & Mason’s Feasting Advent Calendar promises “a veritable feast of gourmet delights – from classic teas, biscuits, chocolate and confectionery to mouth-watering preserves, condiments and festive tipples” for £200, while Dior’s £570 Le 30 Montaigne calendar contains “refined fragrances, sophisticated makeup creations, skincare products, and scented candles”.

For £135, consumers can buy Love Honey’s “X Womanizer” 24-piece sex toy calendar, advertised as “perfect for exploring sensory play, bondage and massage with your partner”.

A calendar sold by Drinks by the Dram’s retails for for £9,999, while CW Sellors’ “unique box, styled as a exquisitely detailed miniature Chatsworth House, which opens to reveal 24 jewellery drawers containing jewellery and gifts” retails for £21,995.

Becca Ehrlich, an evangelical Lutheran pastor and author of Christian Minimalism: Simple Steps for Abundant Living, said that advent calendars had moved a long way from their roots and become “a lot more consumerist”.

She said: “If you are a whiskey aficionado and you want to have a little whiskey as you count down each day to welcoming Jesus, I’m not one to say you can’t do that.

“But I’m not sure having advent calendars costing thousands and thousands is helping us usher in the coming of the Christ-child.

“Once you start spending lots and lots of money and it becomes more exorbitant with these crazy decadent gifts, that may be us losing sight of the reason we do advent.

“It’s very human to take something that’s great and do more of it to ruin it. That’s what advent calendars sometimes become – ruining it by doing more.”

