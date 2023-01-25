Christian Jules Le Blanc shocks 'Y&R' wife Tracey E. Bregman with a replacement Emmy

Tracey E. Bregman has an Emmy statuette once more.

CBS' "The Talk" surprised the actress who's played Lauren Fenmore on the network's daytime soaps "The Young and the Restless" and "The Bold and the Beautiful" Tuesday. She made her debut on the former in 1983.

The trophy – awarded in 1985 to Bregman for what is now known as the outstanding younger actress category – was lost in a California wildfire in 2018.

"I understand the Emmy was damaged beyond repair," said "Talk" co-host Natalie Morales. "So your family at 'The Young and the Restless' wanted to have something for you."

"Oh, my God," Bregman said upon seeing her onscreen husband, Christian Jules Le Blanc, bring a black box to the stage.

“Now, I would like to present this, an Emmy for outstanding ingenue in a daytime drama series," he said. "But this time it's from the people who love and respect you and cherish you, your CBS, your 'Young and the Restless' family, and I am so honored to be able to give this to you.”

“I can't thank you enough!" a shocked Bregman, 59, said. "I'm so overwhelmed to have this!"

The moment was made extra sweet with the addition of a cake celebrating the star's 40th anniversary on "Y&R."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Young & the Restless' star Tracey E. Bregman gets new Emmy after fire