Christian Jones delivers five dunks for 17-0 Bishop Montgomery

Christian Jones of Bishop Montgomery had five dunks and 21 points against Narbonne on Saturday night. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

When Christian Jones of Bishop Montgomery was a freshman, he stood 5 feet 9. As a senior, he has grown to 6-4 and is one of those "late bloomers" college recruiters might want to get to know. He looked like he was sprouting wings Saturday night when he recorded five dunks and finished with 21 points to help the unbeaten Knights (17-0) defeat Narbonne 73-55 at Lynwood.

There was a play in the fourth quarter in which he missed a potential sixth dunk, the ball bouncing off the rim toward Bishop Montgomery's sideline. Jones chased after the ball and leaped over the chairs as his coach, Doug Mitchell, looked straight ahead, not wanting to see what Jones had just done.

This is why Bishop Montgomery is 16-0. Team work. Xavier Edmonds to Christian Jones. pic.twitter.com/bu9251tohd — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) January 1, 2023

"I had to," Jones said about leaping over the chairs. "Coach was going to be mad if I didn't get the ball."

Jones was the most valuable player at the South Pasadena tournament that ended Friday night. He's part of a veteran Bishop Montgomery team that starts five seniors. Xavier Edmonds had 23 points and Will Smith 16.

Christian Jones dunks on opening play of second half for Bishop Montgomery. pic.twitter.com/0EPUlSl2m7 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) January 1, 2023

Narbonne, which went 0-4 at the Classic at Damien without the Adams brothers, Marcus Jr. and Maximo, who were sick, got them back Saturday and put up a fight for one half, trailing 27-21 at halftime. Marcus finished with 25 points. The Gauchos are 8-7 and are expected to go on a long winning streak as the dominant team in the City Section.

In another game at the Real Run Classic, St. Pius X-St. Matthias received 23 points from Tyrone Riley in a 65-56 win over Pacifica Christian.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.