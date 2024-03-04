Christian Horner threatens F1 magazine with legal action over ‘inaccurate’ fresh accusations

Christian Horner was cleared of 'controlling behaviour' against a female employee last week - Getty Images/Andrej Isakovic

Christian Horner is threatening legal action against a Formula One magazine that named the female employee with whom he allegedly shared lewd messages.

The magazine’s website crashed on Monday under the weight of internet traffic following publication of a lengthy article on the case. It prompted Horner’s lawyers at Harbottle & Lewis to fire off two legal letters accusing the magazine of publishing an “unlawful” article that was defamatory but also preached privacy and data protection rights.

Horner’s lawyers demanded the article’s removal, which it said had caused serious harm to Horner, the chief executive of Red Bull Racing.

Horner, 50, was cleared of ‘controlling behaviour’ last Wednesday following an investigation by an independent barrister on behalf of Red Bull’s parent company. But a day later flirty and occasionally lewd WhatsApp messages purportedly between Horner and a female employee at Red Bull were sent via an anonymous email account to journalists as well as team principals and senior officials in F1.

The magazine, which is available only online, identified the woman at the centre of the controversy as well as making a number of claims relating to events at Red Bull.

Horner, who is married to Geri Horner (nee Halliwell), 51, a former member of the Spice Girls, denies any wrongdoing and was photographed with her at the Bahrain Grand Prix on Saturday in a public show of support from his famous wife.

Geri (left) and Christian Horner were in attendance together at last weekend's Bahrain Grand Prix - Shutterstock/Ali Haider

The magazine article began to circulate on Sunday in preview form. The article was then published online at midnight but by lunchtime on Monday it had become inaccessible because of the volume of traffic until the afternoon. It charges a subscription of £205 a year.

The magazine, which is published monthly, is normally viewed by just 50 people a day who pay a subscription for it, its editor said.

The legal letters were sent by Harbottle & Lewis to Tom Rubython, the magazine’s 68-year-old editor and author of the article. On his Wikipedia page, it says of Mr Rubython: “he has enjoyed a controversial journalistic career and has reputedly been sued for libel more times than any other British journalist.”

Story continues

A Red Bull spokesman said: “The piece is littered with inaccuracies and is subject to legal complaint.”

Mr Rubython confirmed he had received legal warnings from lawyers representing Horner. However, he insisted Horner and Red Bull would have to seek a court injunction before he would agree to take the article down.

“We’ve actually said to them, we’re not taking the article down from our website... if they want that to happen, they have got to seek an injunction,” he said.

When asked about the extent of contact he had with Red Bull and Horner in advance of publication, Rubython said: “We talked to Red Bull, we didn’t talk to Christian. We didn’t talk to Christian because we knew we would immediately get ....the worst thing anybody can have is pre-publication is an injunction. We knew what would happen immediately. I spoke to him yesterday and immediately I got the ‘You must speak to my lawyer’.”

The editor added that the website had crashed on Monday due to intense interest worldwide in his story. “The website is overwhelmed with thousands of people trying to access the report.... it is designed for 50 or so users a day.”