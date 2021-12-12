Christian Horner promises Latifi a ‘lifetime supply’ of Red Bull after crash helps Max Verstappen win title

Nicholas Latifi can claim a “lifetime supply” of Red Bull after his crash inadvertently set Max Verstappen up for his stunning last-lap overtake on Lewis Hamilton to win the Formula One title.

Team boss Christian Horner admitted during the race that his man needed a “miracle” to snatch first place off Hamilton - and it arrived when Canadian driver Latifi hit the wall after a scuffle with Mick Schumacher.

The crash led to a safety car, at which point Verstappen put on Soft tyres and was given a run at his rival after race director Michael Masi cleared the lapped cars sat between the pair before the restart.

"He'll be getting a lifetime supply of Red Bull for sure," Horner joked on Channel 4.

The 48-year-old likened the incident to Vitaly Petrov holding up Fernando Alonso to help Sebastian Vettel win the 2010 Drivers’ Championship at Abu Dhabi, another useful intervention that helped Red Bull and Horner claim the crown.

"We needed something from the racing gods in the last 10 laps," he added on Sky Sports.

"Thank you Nicholas Latifi for that safety car. I have to say with the stewards... they did great to get the race going again.

"We were screaming at [Masi], 'Let them race'. It has been an insane competition and for Max to win the world championship - it is not just about here.

"I have to say all credit to Lewis, he has been a phenomenal opponent all year, he is a great champion and that is what makes it even more valid to win this."

