Christian Horner accuser ‘upset, scared and lonely’ after Red Bull suspension

Christian Horner was cleared of controlling behaviour by an independent investigation - AFP/Martin Keep

Christian Horner’s accuser is feeling “very upset, very angry, very scared, very intimidated and very lonely”, according to a friend of hers, as quoted by the BBC.

The Red Bull team principal, who will face the media in Japan this week ahead of the fourth race of the season, was accused by an unnamed colleague earlier this year of controlling behaviour. The claim was dismissed by Red Bull’s parent company in Austria following a lengthy internal investigation carried out by an external specialist barrister.

Horner’s accuser has since been suspended by the company on full pay.

It is understood the reason given to the woman by Red Bull for her grievance being dismissed was that she had been dishonest and inconsistent in her evidence, although neither party has spoken publicly to confirm any of the details contained in the report.

The woman has since appealed Red Bull’s decision and encouraged F1’s governing body the FIA to investigate the matter independently. She has also switched legal representation, from Lewis Silken to Goodwin Procter, and appointed a London-based PR firm to handle media enquiries.

Speaking to the BBC, a friend of the complainant said the saga was taking a severe toll.

“It’s impossible for people to understand what it’s like for her,” said the friend. “She can’t talk and she won’t talk. But I can tell you what it is doing to her. Every time I have asked her something, she breaks down in tears and says she’s got no-one to talk to because she’s not allowed to talk.

“She is very upset, very angry, very scared, very intimidated, very lonely. And I think it’s impossible for people to understand without being in her shoes what it’s like for her.”

Things have gone well on-track for Red Bull in 2024, leading both championships - AP/Scott Barbour

The day after the complainant’s grievance was dismissed, just prior to the first race of the season in Bahrain at the start last month, a cache of messages purporting to be between Horner and the woman was leaked by an unknown person to nearly 150 senior F1 personnel and media. Red Bull is conducting a separate investigation into that leak and other leaks.

The complainant’s friend claimed to the BBC it was ‘significant’ that Horner had not denied the messages were real, but had merely refused to discuss them. They added that while some might say “it takes two to tango”, that was not the issue at stake. “The issue here is, should Christian have done what he did as a CEO?” they asked.

The friend added that the complainant had turned down “multiple financial offers” to sell her story, and would not back down. “She is determined for the truth to come out,” they said. “She just wants to work in the sport and is very concerned about her reputation and ability to get hired by anyone.” Horner has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

It is unclear when the appeal will conclude, although it is thought to have stalled at present. If she is unsuccessful, the complainant then has the option to go to an employment tribunal, which could be held in public.

The matter is sure to be a hot topic of debate in the paddock in Suzuka.

A Red Bull spokesperson told the BBC Horner was bound by the same issues of confidentiality as his accuser, adding that the complainant had not been suspended with the “clear” intent to fire her, as claimed by her friend.

“Both [parties] signed a confidentiality agreement on it so they both can’t discuss it. And she has not been suspended with the intent of firing her.”