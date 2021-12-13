Christian Gerhaher at Wigmore Hall review: an exceptional singer captures the joy and pain of life in lieder

Gerold Huber, left, and Christian Gerhaher at the Wigmore Hall (handout)

Lieder recitals are not commonly devoted to only one composer. When they are, it is probably Schubert who features, rarely Brahms. Christian Gerhaher, one of the finest lieder singers before the public today, and currently an artist-in-residence at the Wigmore Hall, last night dedicated his entire recital to Brahms, a composer who holds a special place in his affections.

There’s certainly enough variety in Brahms’s songs to sustain a whole programme and by selecting pieces from different stages of the composer’s life, Gerhaher was able to provide a fascinating overview of the oeuvre.

Certain themes and moods are common to Brahms’s lieder throughout his career, among them the pain of separation from, or rejection by, a loved one, a sense of lost opportunity and a melancholic view of the world often tinged with intimations of mortality. Yet the spark of passion is never quite extinguished.

To every song, whether early, middle period or late, Gerhaher brought his now familiar but still startling delivery. Where many lieder singers are unable to resist the temptation to cultivate beauty of tone above all else, with a smooth legato line and perhaps gentle colouring of the text, Gerhaher prioritises expression, intent on conveying the mood of the verses.

He still achieves a legato, but it’s legato plus, the line enhanced by an extraordinary range of vibrato and colouring. Often a note will be hit with a bleached-out tone and gradually brought into focus. His legato also embraces little surges of tone and when he finally unfurls it, the sound is often affectingly plangent rather than purely beautiful.

The programme included a handful of favourites, among them Von Ewiger Liebe, with a thrilling declaration by the girl that love is stronger than steel. In the third of the Four Serious Songs, Brahms’s last works in the genre, Gerhaher beautifully effected the transition from the bitter contemplation of death to its acceptance.

Death, but in the embrace of the loved one, featured again in Wie bist Du, meine Königin, which potently combined darkness and radiance. Here pianist Gerold Huber, who accompanied with peerless sensitivity throughout, surpassed himself in the gorgeous tone he coaxed from his instrument. It would be impossible to overstate the importance of this collaboration, Huber complementing the insights of Gerhaher’s readings to perfection.

When Nietzsche made his jibe about “the melancholy of impotence” in Brahms’s late songs, he may have had Meine Lieder in mind. But the philosopher – who perhaps not coincidentally had failed to interest Brahms in his own compositions – was wide of the mark. There’s deep sadness here, but as Gerhaher demonstrated elsewhere too, also an emotional resilience, a lingering sense of the joy of life.

The programme is repeated on Tuesday and seats are available. Nobody interested in the art of song should miss this opportunity.

Wigmore Hall, Tuesday December 14, wigmore-hall.co.uk

