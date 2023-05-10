Christian Eriksen: I watched a video of my collapse the next day in hospital

Christian Eriksen (C) of Denmark is stretchered off the pitch after receiving medical assistance during the UEFA EURO 2020 group B preliminary round soccer match between Denmark and Finland in Copenhagen, Denmark, 12 June 2021. Group B Denmark vs Finland, Copenhagen - Shutterstock /Friedemann Vogel

Christian Eriksen is more than aware of the historic ramifications that lie ahead. On June 3 he and his Manchester United team-mates will not just be competing in the FA Cup final against their neighbours Manchester City. They will also, potentially, be a last bulwark stopping them from matching United’s unique distinction as the only English club to win the Treble. But the Dane seems more than relaxed about his appointment with crosstown destiny.

“First they need to win the two other ones which are not in our hands,” he says of City's three-pronged assault. “But I’m sure we will do what we can. So if we will get our trophy, then it doesn’t matter what they get.”

Eriksen is a phlegmatic character, calm under the gathering tensions of the season’s climax. But then when you have been through what he has, there is little that seems over-dramatic. It is just under two years ago that his heart stopped while he was playing for Denmark against Finland in a Euro 2020 tie in Copenhagen. Were it not for the speedy reaction of the Danish Football Association’s medical team, and the fact the match was being played in a stadium next door to a hospital that specialises in rectifying heart issues, he would not be playing at Wembley. He would be dead. And when you have faced down death as he has, there is little point getting too alarmed about a forthcoming football match.

“What I’ve personally learnt,” he says of his experience, “is really just enjoy while you’re here and enjoy whatever comes and play football if it’s fun. And if it’s not fun, do something else.”

Eriksen was speaking at the Laureus Sports Awards in Paris, where he won the World Comeback of the Year Award. And rightly so. To be playing again at the top of the game after dying on the pitch redefines the very term comeback. His was more a resurrection.

Players of Denmark react while their teammate Christian Eriksen receives medical treatment during the UEFA EURO 2020 group B preliminary round soccer match between Denmark and Finland in Copenhagen, Denmark - Shutterstock /Liselotte Sabroe

“For me it’s been a lot more important just coming back and being a person than coming back and doing anything else,” he says. “For me, the first aim was to come back and be a full-time dad and a full-time boyfriend. That, for me, is the most important.”

At the ceremony in which he received his award, a montage depicting the scale of his return was played on the big screen behind him. It included film of his collapse, and of him being carried off on a stretcher, the camera panning the shocked faces of his Danish team-mates, the crowd distraught. Alarming as it must be to watch yourself in such apparently terminal circumstances, he has grown used to seeing the footage.

“I actually saw it almost the day after it happened, just really to see what happened and get through all the emotions and prepare myself for later,” he says. “But it never gets any easier. You watch it and then you don’t really think about what it is. You just look at it and then that’s it.”

Even after he had recuperated and been fitted with a cardioverter-defibrillator to control his heart beat, initially, it seemed unlikely he was ever going to play again. At the time of his collapse, Eriksen was playing his club football for Internazionale in Milan. Following the death of Piermario Morosini during a Serie B match in 2012, the Italian league introduced the most stringent rules preventing those with heart issues from playing. And because of his pacemaker, Eriksen was banned from participation in Italian football.

“I knew they had a lot of rules that might prohibit me from playing in Italy,” he says. “And when that contract stopped, then finally I had my answer: I could come back and play football, but somewhere else. So I had to finish with Inter; really it was the only option.”

There were, however, other places he could play. Like England. And he signed as a free agent for Brentford in Jan 2022, immediately looking as if he had never had a problem. Calm, precise, effective, he was magnificent in their midfield. But, much to the chagrin of the Brentford faithful, last summer he joined Manchester United. From a distance it did seem a tad graceless, turning his back on a club that had given him a lifeline. He, though, doesn’t see it that way. Having been gifted a second chance at life, he was not going to spurn opportunity.

Brentford manager Thomas Frank and Christian Eriksen celebrate after the match - Reuters/David Klein

“Yeah, it was difficult,” he says of the decision to leave the west London club. “I had a very good time there, and I will always be grateful to Brentford and Thomas Frank for giving me the chance to come back and be their footballer. But also, I told Thomas from the start that if something more exciting comes that I could see myself at a top level that I would go for it. And for me, luckily United came in and that was really it.”

It means in June he will be at Wembley for the FA Cup final. And that after having been obliged to miss the Carabao Cup back in February after damaging his ankle. He really is a man blessed with second chances.

“Yes,” he says. “I am lucky.”

Christian Eriksen was speaking at the Laureus World Sports Awards. Find out more at www.laureus.com