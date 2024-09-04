Christian Eriksen staying at United despite interest from elsewhere

Christian Eriksen is staying at Manchester United, despite reports that he was heading towards the exit door throughout the summer.

The 32-year-old is in the final year of his contract with the Reds, with his long-term future widely expected to be away Old Trafford.

It remains to be seen how many years Eriksen has left before he contemplates hanging up the boots, but the one certainty is that he is remaining at United for now.

Eriksen’s agent Martin Shoots has confirmed pre-existing interest from Anderlecht and an unnamed Turkish club, but despite both windows still being open, the Denmark international will remain at United.

The Danish midfielder joined United in the summer of 2022 and was an integral part to Erik ten Hag’s team fort his first season at the club, as the Reds ended a six-year drought without any trophies. Since then we’ve won two pieces of silverware.

However, Eriksen’s impact on the team has dwindled of late.

Making his first appearance of the season in a cameo off the bench against Liverpool during the 3-0 loss to Liverpool over the weekend, Eriksen’s agent has confirmed his client won’t be leaving Old Trafford anytime soon.

“There has already been interest from various sides for Christian,” Shoots admitted in an interview with Voetbal International. “But, he will stay with United.

“There were options in the Arab world, Turkey and the MLS, but those were ruled out in advance because Chris and his family want to stay in Western Europe.

“In addition, he is confident that he will get enough playing minutes. Manchester United will play every three days in the coming months, so Eriksen will still be important for United.

“There has been informal contact with Anderlecht but never more than that. Ajax made inquiries in January, but that was too early at the time and the question was not asked this summer. So that was not an issue.

“There was another Dutch club that contacted us, but that was not an option. It is difficult when you play for one of the three biggest clubs in the world to go to a much smaller competition, especially without Champions League football.

“We can put an end of those speculations. At least until the end of the calendar year, then they will flare up again.”

Subscribe to the Stretty News podcast Strettycast for weekly episodes on Manchester United. You can also sign up to the ad-free Stretty Newsletter. Get the Stretty News verdict on all matters Manchester United.

More Stories / Latest News

Christian Eriksen staying at United despite interest from elsewhere

Sep 4 2024, 6:38

‘I am perfectly aware’: Fernandes writes off United as title contenders after three matches, says top-four is the aim

Sep 3 2024, 21:42

From Turkey: United have just entered talks with Galatasaray over a one-year loan for Casemiro

Sep 3 2024, 20:17