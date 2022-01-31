Christian Eriksen signs for Brentford seven months after cardiac arrest at Euro 2020

Christian Eriksen has signed for Brentford until the end of the season (PA Wire)

Christian Eriksen has signed for Brentford FC on a six-month deal, just seven months on from suffering a cardiac arrest.

The former Tottenham midfielder returns to the Premier League after he left Inter Milan. The 29-year-old has been fitted with a implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) device but was unable to continue his career in Italy due to Serie A rules.

Eriksen’s last appearance came at the Euro 2020 finals when the Denmark international collapsed on the pitch during the group stage match against Finland. Eriksen later revealed that he had died “for five minutes” but is targeting a return to football in order to make the Denmark squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

"I'm happy to announce I've signed for Brentford, I can't wait to get started and hopefully I'll see you all very soon,” Eriksen confirmed on Monday.

