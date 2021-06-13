Christian Eriksen latest: No prior heart issues at Tottenham, confirms former cardiologist

Christian Eriksen File Photo (PA Wire)

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen had no prior heart issues during his time with Tottenham, his former cardiologist has confirmed.

The 29-year-old on Saturday collapsed during Denmark’s opening game of Euro 20202, receiving prolonged cardiac treatment on the pitch before being sent to hospital, where both the Danish FA and Uefa have confirmed the player was stable and awake.

Dr. Sanjay Sharma of St. George's University of London said Eriksen had returned normal tests since 2013, but the sight of the Inter Milan playmaker falling to the ground had briefly raised concerns that doctors had missed something.

"I thought, 'Oh my God? Is there something there that we didn't see?' But I have looked at all the test results and everything looked perfect," Sharma told The Mail on Sunday.

"From the day we signed him, it was my job to screen him and we tested him every year. So certainly his tests up to 2019 were completely normal, with no obvious underlying cardiac fault. I can vouch for that because I did the tests."

Additional reporting by Reuters.

