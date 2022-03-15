Christian Eriksen gets first Denmark call-up since cardiac arrest at Euro 2020

Photograph: Liselotte Sabroe/Reuters

Brentford midfielder in squad to face Netherlands and Serbia

He has described playing at World Cup as ‘a goal, a dream’





Christian Eriksen was called up to the Denmark squad on Tuesday, the first time he has been selected since he suffered a cardiac arrest at the European Championship last year.

Kasper Hjulmand included the midfielder in the 23-man squad that will play the Netherlands and Serbia in friendlies this month.

Eriksen, 30, signed for Brentford in January as a free agent for the rest of the season after Internazionale terminated his contract because of Serie A rules. Eriksen was fitted with a special heart-starting device known as an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD), which is not permitted in Italy’s top flight.

Denmark have qualified for the World Cup in Qatar which starts in November. Eriksen said in January that it was “a goal, a dream” to play in the tournament.