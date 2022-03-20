Christian Eriksen delayed in joining Denmark squad after Brentford star tests positive for Covid-19

(Getty Images)

Christian Eriksen has been ruled out of Brentford’s game against Leicester after testing positive for Covid-19 - but is still expected to be fit for Denmark’s upcoming internationals.

The Bees confirmed their player’s diagnosis on Sunday when announcing their team for the game at the King Power Stadium, with Samir Ghoddos also unavailable due to the virus. Their symptoms are unknown at this point.

Since signing for Brentford to complete his return from a cardiac arrest, which he suffered on Denmark duty at Euro 2020, Eriksen has played three times.

Early hints at his return to form were enough to secure his return to the national team fold.

Denmark face the Netherlands in Amsterdam on Saturday, March 26, before hosting Serbia in Copenhagen the following Tuesday.

That gives Eriksen time to return the necessary negative tests to make the matches, although the Danish national team have confirmed that he will miss their meet-up on Monday.

A statement read: “We have been in ongoing dialogue with Christian and Brentford about the situation.

“We expect to see Christian as soon as possible during the week. We look forward to having him and expect to have him against the Netherlands and Serbia.”