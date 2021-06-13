BBC Issues Apology Over Christian Eriksen Footage During Euros Broadcast

The BBC has apologised to viewers over their coverage of Saturday night’s Euros game, during which Danish footballer Christian Eriksen collapsed and was resuscitated on the pitch.

Towards the end of the first half, the midfielder dropped to the ground and received treatment from medics, with his teammates gathering around him to prevent cameras and fans from seeing him.

However, many on social media voiced the opinion that the BBC hesitated for too long in cutting away from UEFA’s live feed, which also included footage of Eriksen’s distressed wife:

CUT TO THE STUDIO FFS!!!! — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) June 12, 2021

The BBC didn't have control over the cameras on pitch, but they could - and should! - have cut to the studio much quicker.



And every one of those responsible for zooming in on Eriksen's face as he received CPR, and his devastated wife, should be sacked immediately I'm sorry. — Ash Sarkar (@AyoCaesar) June 12, 2021

The shots used in the match are horrific, but the BBC doesn't get to pick them - it's done by the host broadcaster, so don't get angry at them for that. They should, however, have cut away from them to the studio when they realised the host broadcaster doesn't have any tact — Chris Stokel-Walker (@stokel) June 12, 2021

Promising news coming out. Hope Eriksen makes a full recovery. 🙏🏻



No doubt the BBC should’ve cut away sooner from that incident, tho worth remembering it’s a world feed, so pictures broadcast aren’t theirs. Doesn’t excuse the fact should’ve gone to the studio quicker.#Eriksen — Adam Haylett (@Adam_Haylett) June 12, 2021

To the blokes explaining the BBC don’t run the entire Euro 2020 feed, I know. They have a studio they should have cut to as soon as the seriousness was obvious, they cut far too late, that’s precisely what me and everyone else is complaining about ffs. — The Poisonous Euros Atmosphere Fan (@DawnHFoster) June 12, 2021

This is how it works. The BBC don't control the feed sent to them. They do however control what they broadcast. They could/can at any point cut back to the studio as they do at half time and at full time. In my opinion the fact that they didn't was shameful. 🙏🇩🇰 — DAVID BIRKETT BSC (@dave_the_tyke) June 12, 2021

RE Euro’s footage…it won’t be BBC filming at the match, it will be an international feed produced by the host broadcast team onsite provided by UEFA. But BBC can choose to cut to studio when the want. — Jads (AKA Brent Knoll) (@JoStBeans) June 12, 2021

1. BBC cameras were not filming the match.

2. It was UEFA’s live feed the BBC were broadcasting.

3. Yes they should have cut to the studio sooner. — Lynsey Spence (@Sidekick28) June 12, 2021

In a statement posted on their website, a BBC spokesperson said: “Everyone at the BBC is hoping Christian Eriksen makes a full recovery. We apologise to anyone who was upset by the images broadcast.

Story continues

“In-stadium coverage is controlled by UEFA as the host broadcaster, and as soon as the match was suspended, we took our coverage off air as quickly as possible.”

Dansih footballer Christian Eriksen pictured earlier this month (Photo: picture alliance via Getty Images)

After the incident, the BBC’s in-studio presenter Gary Lineker tweeted: “I understand some of you would have been upset with some of the images shown (we were too). Obviously these were the host pictures and out of our control.

“They should have stayed on a wide [shot] of the stadium. Apologies.”

He later added: “In 25 years of doing this job, that was the most difficult, distressing and emotional broadcast I’ve ever been involved with. Thanks to [fellow pundits Cesc Fàbregas, Alex Scott and Micah Richards] for your professionalism, warmth and empathy. Get well soon, Christian Eriksen.”

We will be back on air at 7.25 on @bbcone. I understand some of you would have been upset with some of the images shown (we were too). Obviously these were the host pictures and out of our control. They should have stayed on a wide of the stadium. Apologies. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) June 12, 2021

In 25 years of doing this job, that was the most difficult, distressing and emotional broadcast I’ve ever been involved with. Thanks to @cesc4official @AlexScott @MicahRichards for your professionalism, warmth and empathy. Get well soon, Christian Eriksen. 🙌🏻 — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) June 12, 2021

A UEFA rep confirmed on Saturday night that Eriksen had been taken to hospital and was in a stable condition.

They said: “UEFA wishes Christian Eriksen a full and speedy recovery and wishes to thank both teams for their exemplary attitude.”

UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin also said: “Moments like this put everything in life into perspective.

“I wish Christian a full and speedy recovery and pray his family has strength and faith… At these times, the unity of the football family is so strong and he and his family carry with them the good wishes and prayers of everyone.

“I heard of fans of both teams chanting his name. Football is beautiful and Christian plays it beautifully.”

UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin: “Moments like this put everything in life into perspective. I wish Christian a full and speedy recovery and pray his family has strength and faith…” 1/2 — UEFA (@UEFA) June 12, 2021

President Čeferin: “…At these times, the unity of the football family is so strong and he and his family carry with them the good wishes and prayers of everyone. I heard of fans of both teams chanting his name. Football is beautiful and Christian plays it beautifully.” 2/2 — UEFA (@UEFA) June 12, 2021

READ MORE:

Christian Eriksen, Danish Team Captain, Collapses On Field At The Euros

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.