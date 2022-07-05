Christian Eriksen: how Ajax roots paved path to Manchester United

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ed Aarons
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Manchester United
    Manchester United
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Christian Eriksen
    Christian Eriksen
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

It was during the first days of January 2020 when Christian Eriksen received a call from John Steen Olsen, Ajax’s celebrated Scandinavian scout who first watched the Denmark midfielder when Eriksen was a 13-year-old. “I called him and said: ‘You know that Ajax is always there for you,’” Steen Olsen told the club’s website. “He said he would like to but only when he is a little older.”

In the week that Steen Olsen, described by Zlatan Ibrahimovic as his “real father”, retired after 25 years’ service at Ajax, Eriksen has decided to become part of Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United rebuild. Ten Hag is a former Ajax manager and, like many of his predecessors, worked closely with Steen Olsen, a former Denmark forward who was appointed by Morten Olsen in 1997 and signed a lifetime contract with the Dutch club in 2015.

Related: Christian Eriksen agrees to Manchester United move on three-year contract

Steen Olsen’s departure at the age of 79 on 1 July marked the end of an era at Ajax after he played a part in bringing both Laudrup brothers to Amsterdam in the twilight of their careers and carried on the club’s longstanding Scandinavian association by scouting players such as Ibrahimovic, Jesper Grønkjær and Kasper Dolberg among many others. But he has always rated Eriksen as his greatest discovery after famously persuading the then sporting director Danny Blind to travel to Denmark to sign the 16-year-old from Odense after Eriksen’s father had refused to allow his son to attend a trial in 2008. “I forced the Ajax management to come,” Steen Olsen has said. “Otherwise, others would have taken him.”

United were among those to show an interest in the teenage prodigy who went on to be the youngest player to appear at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, although it was Chelsea, Milan and Barcelona who each took Eriksen on a week’s trial before he opted for Ajax.

“At Chelsea, there were two gates that were guarded by security staff 24 hours a day. It made me realise just how huge the club was,” Eriksen recalled in an interview with goal.com. “That made me back off a little. As a quiet Middelfart boy, it was a completely different world.”

Christian Eriksen celebrates the 2011-12 Eredivisie title with Daley Blind, Andre Ooijer and Jan Vertonghen
Christian Eriksen celebrates the 2011-12 Eredivisie title with Daley Blind, Andre Ooijer and Jan Vertonghen. Photograph: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

After Eriksen made his Ajax debut shortly before his 18th birthday in January 2010, the club agreed to pay for the construction of a “Cruyff Court” - a small all-weather pitch designed for skills training – in a place of his choice. He chose a site between his old school and former club in Middelfart, a small town at the gateway to Funen, Denmark’s third-largest island.

Tottenham were the beneficiaries of Eriksen’s decision to allow his contract to enter its final 12 months before he left Ajax for only £11m in 2013, but his bond with the club has remained strong through his friendship with Steen Olsen. During his final weeks at Spurs, Eriksen confided in his mentor about his frustration at being omitted from the side after requesting a transfer the previous summer. Tottenham’s chairman, Daniel Levy, had refused to countenance offers from several clubs including José Mourinho’s United over the previous 18 months but eventually allowed him to join Internazionale on a lucrative four-and-a-half-year deal worth a reported €10m a season.

Although Eriksen was part of the Inter squad that ended the club’s Scudetto drought in 2021 under Antonio Conte, he never quite reached the heights expected of him in Milan and was not a regular starter under the now-Tottenham manager. The defibrillator fitted after Eriksen’s cardiac arrest while playing for Denmark at Euro 2020 meant he was no longer permitted to play in Serie A and led to a short-term reunion with Thomas Frank at Brentford, who coached him for Denmark’s youth sides.

Christian Eriksen in action for Brentford.
Christian Eriksen was central to Brentford’s late-season form. Photograph: Peter Powell/EPA

“Fortunately, he is completely himself again, and perhaps even better now,” said Steen Olsen, thinking back to the moment when Eriksen stated he had “died for five minutes” after collapsing against Finland. “Admittedly I was shocked when I was in Parken and saw what happened. I have very strong feelings for Christian.”

It was at Ajax that Eriksen had begun his road to recovery in January, training with the reserves while Ten Hag was at the helm. “I am very happy to be here,” he said at the time. “At Ajax I know the people; it feels like coming home because I was here for so long.”

Spurs and Newcastle made clear they wanted to sign Eriksen on a free transfer this summer after some brilliant performances for Brentford that guided them to five victories in his first seven starts last season, but Ten Hag’s appointment by United at the end of April proved to be crucial. Brentford were willing to smash their wage structure in an attempt to persuade him to remain in more familiar surroundings but the temptation to follow in the footsteps of Jesper Olsen – another former Ajax player – John Sivebæk and Peter Schmeichel and become the sixth Dane to move to Old Trafford proved too strong.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Winnipeg Jets close to naming Rick Bowness next head coach

    WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Jets are close to announcing that Rick Bowness will be the team's next head coach. A Jets spokesman told The Canadian Press late Friday that while nothing was finalized, Bowness "is the person we're focusing on as our next head coach." Bowness spent most of the past three NHL seasons with the Dallas Stars. He led them to the 2020 Stanley Cup final in the playoff bubble in Edmonton where the Stars lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning. His Stars bowed out in seven games to the C

  • Joy Drop: Reasons to smile on this Canada Day

    THE LONG WEEKEND IS HERE! Friends, here are some beautiful things to get you smiling as you head into a lovely long weekend. For starters, I would be remiss if I didn't mention that one of the happiest moments for me this week was watching Nazem Kadri hoist the Stanley Cup after the Colorado Avalanche beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 in the series final. I was so moved by this moment I wrote about it. There are ways in which sport advances necessary conversations in wider society and there are a

  • Otto Porter Jr. will make a huge impact on Raptors

    Amit Mann and Oren Weisfeld discuss how the versatile forward will make things easier for Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby and Nick Nurse (among others). Full episode available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Trout's slump worsens, Astros strike out 20 to sweep Angels

    HOUSTON (AP) — Mike Trout watched as a low sinker grazed the outside corner of the strike zone in the third inning Sunday, rung up once again in a weekend filled with strikeouts. Before trudging back to the dugout he made a face that seemed to scream: Yikes! The Angels star went 0 for 11 with nine strikeouts in a three-game series and Los Angeles hitters fanned 20 times overall Sunday as the Houston Astros won 4-2 for a sweep. “Mike Trout is an he is a future Hall of Famer. He’s going to come ar

  • Camrose swimmers to compete at International Lifesaving Sport World Championships in Italy

    The small central Alberta city of Camrose is producing some of the best young competitive lifesavers in the country. Five young swimmers from Camrose will be heading to Riccione, Italy for the International Lifesaving World Championships this fall. The sport involves "a variety of competitions to further develop and demonstrate lifesaving skills, fitness and motivation," according to the Lifesaving Society. Canada's youth team will consist of 12 athletes from across the country, including three

  • A homecoming for Nova Scotian rugby star Cooper Coats

    Cooper Coats has come full circle. Coats will play for Canada in an international rugby 15's match on Saturday afternoon against Belgium at Halifax's Wanderers Grounds. Coats, the lone Nova Scotian on Canada's team, had his first rugby practice just down the road. He will play for Canada for the first time in his hometown. "Representing Canada in any match is an incredible honour, but being able to do it just a stone's throw away from my high school where my career started is quite special," sai

  • Sheets drives in two, White Sox hold off Giants 5-3

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Gavin Sheets doubled twice and drove in two runs, and the Chicago White Sox held on for a 5-3 victory against the San Francisco Giants on Saturday. Dylan Cease allowed one run in five innings for his third consecutive win. The major league leader in strikeouts per nine innings, Cease (7-3) had only four against San Francisco – his fewest since May 24 – and overcame LaMonte Wade Jr.’s home run leading off the first to improve to 4-1 in seven road starts. Tanner Banks followed

  • Flyers' prospect detained in Russia for allegedly dodging military draft

    Flyers prospect Ivan Fedotov has been detained by Russian authorities after suspicions of "dodging the Russian army."

  • Winnipeg Jets announce Rick Bowness as new head coach

    The Winnipeg Jets have announced that Rick Bowness will be the team's new head coach. The NHL franchise made the announcement in a tweet Sunday afternoon. Bowness and Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff will speak to reporters Monday at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg. Bowness, 67, spent most of the past three NHL seasons with the Dallas Stars. He becomes the third permanent head coach named by the Jets since the club relocated to Winnipeg from Atlanta in 2011. "We're very excited to hire Ric

  • Grizzlies, All-Star Ja Morant agree to 5-year supermax deal

    The Memphis Grizzlies are making sure All-Star point guard Ja Morant is going nowhere anytime soon. Morant agreed to a five-year supermax rookie extension Friday. Tandem, the company home to Morant's agent, Jim Tanner, congratulated the guard on the contract on social media minutes after extensions could be signed. “Memphis is my home,” Morant wrote on Twitter six minutes after midnight. This extension was merely a formality for the point guard voted the NBA's Most Improved Player in his third s

  • 'We know what the stakes are': Savoie, Geekie navigated NHL draft year together

    Matthew Savoie and Conor Geekie knew they were in the midst of something special. The star centres for the Winnipeg Ice — one an elusive offensive threat, the other a hulking force — spent the Western Hockey League season battling for their team. The pair was also competing against one another. Savoie sits as NHL Central Scouting's fourth-ranked North American skater heading into Thursday's first round of the 2022 draft, while Geekie is slotted in at No. 5. It was a unique situation both players

  • De Grasse hopeful he'll be back in top form at the world championships post-COVID

    TORONTO — A month before the world track and field championships, Canada's fastest man was winded just walking up the stairs in his home in Jacksonville, Fla. Andre De Grasse recently returned to full practices after his second bout of COVID-19 interrupted a season that was finally looking up. He said he suffered symptoms such as shortness of breath. The timing was frustrating, coming just as he was finding his form after an early-season foot injury. "I was sleeping on the second floor, so I had

  • Jessica Campbell hired as first female assistant coach in AHL

    PALM SPRINGS, Calif. — The Coachella Valley Firebirds have hired the American Hockey League’s first female assistant coach. Jessica Campbell spent the past year working with the Tri-City Storm of the USHL development program and she was an assistant coach with Germany at the IIHF men’s world championships. Coachella Valley is set to begin its first season this fall as the AHL affiliate for the Seattle Kraken. “Jessica’s skill and talent for developing players who understand all aspects of the ga

  • Wisdom's slam, 6 RBIs lift Cubs over Reds 15-7

    CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Wisdom hit a grand slam and a solo homer en route to a career-high six RBIs, rookie Christopher Morel had a career-high five hits and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 15-7 Thursday night. The Cubs collected 23 hits off five pitchers, tying their season high from a 21-0 rout of the Pirates on April 23. Seven of those hits came in the eighth against outfielder Max Schrock, who allowed a two-run homer to P.J. Higgins and a solo shot to Morel. “It’s contagious, in a w

  • Sainz wins 1st career F1 race with British GP victory

    SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — Carlos Sainz Jr. won his first career Formula One race on Sunday with a victory at the British Grand Prix — the most dramatic race so far this season. It began with a frightening first-lap crash and ended with intense wheel-to-wheel battles for the podium positions. Sainz was in the lead with Charles Leclerc close behind and, while Ferrari at first said they were “free to fight,” the Italian team then asked Sainz to let Leclerc past to avoid losing time to Lewis Hamil

  • Canada's Vallee wins silver in three-metre springboard to earn second medal at worlds

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Canada's Mia Vallee added to her medal haul at the world aquatics championships Saturday. The 21-year-old from Beaconsfield, Que., grabbed her second podium — and the country's third at the event in diving — with a silver in the women's three-metre springboard. Vallee finished with 329.00 points to pick up her second-career medal at the worlds after capturing bronze in Wednesday's one-metre springboard. She sat fifth after three dives Saturday, but moved up to third on her fo

  • Why the Raptors should leverage their future for Kevin Durant

    Since Durant reportedly requested a trade out of Brooklyn three years after his experiment to create a superteam failed, the Toronto Raptors have come up as a natural landing spot for the Slim Reaper.

  • Growlers put halt to winless ways with resounding victory over Rattlers

    It has been a long time coming for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they finally earned their first victory in the CEBL defeating the Saskatchewan Rattlers 83-60 on Sunday in St. John's, N.L. Coming into the game, the expansion team (1-10) had suffered a 51-point loss to the Edmonton Stingers on Thursday in a season that has consisted of both blow outs and tightly-contested losses. The Rattlers (7-5) on the other hand, had their 4-game win streak snapped, which included a 19-point victory over the

  • Bruins hire Montgomery as coach to replace Cassidy

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins have hired Jim Montgomery as their new coach, giving the hockey lifer another chance at an NHL head-coaching job less than three years since he lost his first one. Recently extended general manager Don Sweeney announced the hire Friday, filling one of the league's final high-profile coaching vacancies hours after the San Jose Sharks created another by firing their staff. Montgomery replaces Bruce Cassidy, who was fired after the team's loss in the first round of t

  • Vancouver Canucks ink Brock Boeser to three-year, US$19.95-million contract

    VANCOUVER — After a difficult year, Brock Boeser has committed to sticking with the Vancouver Canucks. The club announced Friday it has signed a three-year contract worth US$6.65 million per season with the 25-year-old right-winger. The agreement means Boeser, a restricted free agent, and the Canucks will avoid arbitration. "We wanted to keep Brock. Brock is a big part of this franchise moving forward," Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin told reporters on a video call Friday. Boeser, who hail