Christian Eckes drives No. 51 Toyota Tundra to third-place finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Christian Eckes placed third in the World of Westgate 200 Friday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. It’s Eckes’ second top-five finish of the season.

Austin Hill finished out front in the race, with Ross Chastain taking second. Sheldon Creed took fourth place, followed by Todd Gilliland in the No. 5 spot.

Ross Chastain took each of the first two stages.

Eckes qualified in the pole position at 178.077 mph.

Eckes still is looking for career win No. 1, boasts two top-five finishes and six finishes in the top 10.

There were 32 cars in the field and the race endured six cautions and 32 caution laps. Prior to the checkered flag there were 21 lead changes.

With Hill driving to victory in Shigeaki Hattori’s Tundra, Toyota added 40 points to its season totals. Overall, Toyota ranks No. 1 with 710 points, followed by Chevrolet in the No. 2 spot with 696. Ford sits at No. 3 with 628 points on the season.

