Christian Dvorak has 1st hat trick, Canadiens beat Blues 7-4

·2 min read

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Christian Dvorak had his first NHL hat trick and the Montreal Canadiens scored three times in a 4:50 span in the second period to rally for a 7-4 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Saturday night.

Dvorak completed the hat trick into an empty net with 1:35 remaining in the third period. He broke through after 13 two-goal games.

Cole Caufield added two goals and Nick Suzuki and Juraj Slafkofsky also scored to help the Canadiens win for the second straight game.

Former Blues netminder Jake Allen made 26 saves for his first win in St. Louis since being traded to Montreal in 2020.

Jordan Binnington allowed six goals on 24 shots as St. Louis dropped its fourth straight after starting 3-0-0.

Jordan Kyrou scored twice to break a four-game scoreless streak, and Noel Acciari and Vladimir Tarasenko each had a goal for St. Louis.

Dvorak scored his first goal of the season 41 seconds into the third period on a pass that deflected off Blues defenseman Nick Leddy. Dvorak added another 40 seconds later to make it 6-3.

Caulfield’s second goal of the game and seventh of the season put Montreal ahead 4-3 for its first lead of the game with 4:14 remaining in the second period.

Caufield scored from the slot with 9:06 remaining in the second period, and Slafkovsky tied it 2:09 later on a power play.

BUCHNEVICH RETURNS

St. Louis activated F Pavel Buchnevich (lower body injury) off injured reserve and assigned F Josh Leivo to Springfield of the AHL. Buchnevich had missed the last five games after recording a goal and an assist in the Blues’ opener against Columbus Oct. 15. Blues F Brandon Saad missed his fourth straight game with an upper body injury.

UP NEXT

Canadiens: At Minnesota Tuesday night in the third game of a four-game trip.

Blues: Host Los Angeles on Monday night in the second game of a three-game homestand.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Daivd Solomon, The Associated Press

