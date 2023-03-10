Christian Cowan Is Pushing the Limits of Fashion's Y2K Obsession With 'Teletubbies' Boots

When does the nostalgia become...too much?

Photos: Photo: Courtesy of Christian Cowan, Pixabay; Artwork: Brooke Frischer/Fashionista

Fashion has been utterly obsessed with Y2K-era everything for the past few years, and now, one designer is pushing the boundaries of that fixation in a move that can only be described as... too much. Christian Cowan has released an official collaboration with the television show "Teletubbies," giving the world the Dipsy-adorned boots we're positive absolutely no one asked for.

Off-kilter though the partnership may be, it's not entirely unexpected: Back in in September 2021, Tinky Winky (the purple one) made his New York Fashion Week debut on Cowan's runway — and, as any influencer will tell you, a proper collaboration is the next logical step.

Photo: Courtesy of Christian Cowan

The capsule includes a handful of tame pieces, such as denim jackets and T-shirts with images of the beloved characters posing alongside fashion models screened onto them. But the item that has us scratching our heads the most is the aforementioned pair of green boots: The shafts of the footwear serve as Dipsy's torso — which is then topped with the character's arms, head and dead-eyed gaze that sears into your very soul.

Photo: Courtesy of Christian Cowan

There is, of course, an argument to be made in favor of the camp of it all. Perhaps all these boots need to make them seem less eerie and possessed is the right "Teletubbies" fan to come along and wear them.

Cowan does seem to be aware of their...niche appeal: While the rest of the Teletubbies x Christian Cowan capsule collection is available to shop now at christiancowan.com, the boots are only available for special order.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.