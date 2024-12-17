Christian Cook scores 19 as New Mexico State holds off Southern Utah 72-69

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Christian Cook had 19 points in New Mexico State's 72-69 victory over Southern Utah on Monday night.

Cook went 8 of 13 from the field (2 for 4 from 3-point range) for the Aggies (5-6). Peter Filipovity scored 18 points while going 6 of 10 and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line and added nine rebounds. Zawdie Jackson scored 13.

Dominique Ford finished with 19 points to lead the Thunderbirds (8-4). Brock Felder added 14 points, seven rebounds, two steals and five blocks. Jamir Simpson finished with 12 points and four assists.

Cook scored nine points in the first half and New Mexico State went into the break trailing 33-32. New Mexico State used a 15-2 second-half run to erase a one-point deficit and take the lead at 47-35 with 15:53 left. Jackson scored 13 second-half points.

