Christian Coleman vows to clear his name after reportedly missing drugs test

Sprinter Christian Coleman is confident he will be cleared to go for gold at the IAAF World Athletics Championships next month after reportedly being charged with an anti-doping rule violation.

The United States 100 meters champion is alleged to have missed three drugs tests in the span of a year, which would constitute a breach of World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) regulations.

Coleman could face a two-year ban, which would rule him out of the World Championships in Doha in September and the Olympic Games in Tokyo next year, if found guilty by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA).

However, the 23-year-old, who faces a hearing on Sept. 4, has vowed to clear his name.

"I'm not a guy who takes any supplements at all, so I'm never concerned about taking drug tests, at any time," he said in a statement released to former Trinidad and Tobago sprinter Ato Boldon.

"What has been widely reported concerning filing violations is simply not true. I am confident the upcoming hearing on September 4 will clear the matter and I will compete at the World Championships in Doha this fall.

"Sometime after the hearing, I will be free to answer questions about the matter, but for now I must reserve and respect the process."

Coleman is the favorite to be crowned 100m world champion in Qatar after winning silver in London two years ago behind compatriot Justin Gatlin.

He set a world-leading time of 9.81 seconds in the Diamond League meeting at Stanford in June and broke the indoor 60m world record last year.