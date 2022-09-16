Christian boarding school in southern Missouri becomes third to close in recent months

Judy L. Thomas, Laura Bauer
·5 min read
Illustration by Neil Nakahodo

Another unlicensed Christian boarding school in Missouri has shut down, the third to do so in recent months, The Star has learned.

Master’s Ranch Girls Academy at Belle Vie, an all-girls school just east of Thayer, in far south-central Missouri, officially closed on Aug. 1, according to a note in the Master’s Ranch Summer 2022 newsletter.

“The Board of Directors of MRCA recently decided to pause our residential girls’ program,” the note said. “During the term of our girls’ residential program, thirty-two young at-risk women and their families were served.” The last student left on July 23, it said.

The school opened on Sept. 15, 2020, for girls ages 12 to 17, one of three Master’s Ranch Christian Academy boarding schools in Oregon County. Its companion schools — Master’s Ranch Junior High in Myrtle for middle school-age boys and Master’s Ranch Christian Academy for older boys, located in Couch — remain in operation.

Master’s Ranch Christian Academy founder David Bosley did not respond to The Star’s requests for comment. The Master’s Ranch at Belle Vie’s website says “this site can’t be reached,” its Facebook account has been taken down and a Google site says it is “permanently closed.”

Caitlin Whaley, director of policy and communication for the Missouri Department of Social Services, told The Star this week that someone from Master’s Ranch recently told DSS “that they will be closing their girls site, however we do not have anything in writing as of today.”

DSS told lawmakers last year that it had substantiated 10 reports of neglect at the Master’s Ranch for older boys since 2010. The other two Master’s Ranch schools did not have any substantiated reports of abuse or neglect, DSS said.

Prompted by stories of abuse at several unlicensed Christian boarding schools in Missouri, legislators successfully pushed for change in the state law last year that implemented some oversight of the facilities. The new law required unlicensed schools to register with the state by Oct. 14, 2021, and to undergo fire and health inspections.

Whaley told The Star on Thursday that Master’s Ranch had complied with the requirement to register with the state.

Belle Vie was located in an expansive house that was the site of a former winery.

“We offer a loving, relational, and affordable home-like program just for girls with life-controlling issues,” its website said. “We feature first-class academics, counseling, spiritual support, and counseling to repair the behavioral problems caused by trauma, adoption, family discord, or peer pressure.”

Two other Missouri boarding schools, both in Cedar County, have closed since June: Wings of Faith Academy near Stockton — a school for girls — and Legacy Academy Adventures, which is between Stockton and Jerico Springs.

And Circle of Hope Girls Ranch near Humansville closed in September 2020 amid an investigation into abuse allegations. Owners Boyd and Stephanie Householder were charged in 2021 with 99 felony counts of child abuse and neglect, including statutory sodomy, statutory rape, physical abuse and neglect.

All four of the shuttered schools have connections to Agape Boarding School in Cedar County, which currently has 11 substantiated findings of abuse, according to DSS.

Last week, Judge David Munton signed an order for authorities to close Agape and remove students after the Attorney General and DSS filed a petition saying students’ safety was jeopardized because a current staffer had been placed on the Central Registry for child abuse/neglect for substantiated allegations. But Munton put the order on hold the next morning after it was learned that the staff member had reportedly been fired the day before. A hearing is set for next week.

Boyd Householder trained at Agape before opening Circle of Hope in 2006. Legacy Academy Adventures founder Brent Jackson worked at Agape for 18 years, part of the time as dean of students. And Wings of Faith is considered a sister school to Agape.

Bosley, a church pastor and former corrections officer, also worked for Agape before opening his first Master’s Ranch school for boys in 2007. In addition to the three sites he ran in far southern Missouri, Bosley briefly operated a Master’s Ranch West boarding school in Prescott, Washington.

That school, which wasn’t licensed, was closed in May 2020 as state child welfare workers conducted an investigation into allegations of abuse and neglect. Authorities interviewed 45 to 50 boys and removed eight as part of their investigation. In December of that year, the state obtained an injunction to keep the school closed unless it got licensed. Bosley never reopened it.

As the Washington state investigation was underway, Bosley opened Master’s Ranch at Belle Vie back in Missouri.

Bosley, 59, also is the subject of an ongoing lawsuit filed in Washington in February 2021 that accuses two churches where he was the pastor of failing to protect three sisters who say he molested them. The civil suit, filed in the Superior Court of the State of Washington, alleges that the churches knew Bosley was grooming and then sexually abusing the sisters for several years beginning as early as 1996 but did nothing to stop it or protect future victims.

Bosley denied the allegations.

The sisters said it was the opening of Belle Vie that prompted them to file their lawsuit last year. They said they feared that students at the school were at risk of being sexually abused.

Latest Stories

  • Deusser, Killer Queen claim CP International crown in jump off at Spruce Meadows

    CALGARY — Daniel Deusser and his horse Killer Queen captured the coveted Rolex CP International title on Sunday after a pressure-filled jump off at jam-packed Spruce Meadows. Deusser was tied with Steve Guerdat of Switzerland and Gilles Thomas of Belgium after two rounds of competition on a challenging 570-metre long course that featured 14 obstacles and 17 jumping efforts, all having to be completed in 86 seconds or less. Thomas and Guerdat both had faults in the third-round jump off, while Deu

  • Malachi Flynn enters third Raptors season facing increased pressure

    Malachi Flynn wasn't able to crack the Raptors' rotation consistently last season and if history repeats itself, the point guard could face an uncertain NBA future. Full podcast looking at most improved candidates and game-changing skill additions is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our YouTube channel.

  • Toronto FC visits Orlando, knowing its playoff hopes could end in the Florida heat

    The door will likely slam this weekend on Toronto FC's faint post-season hopes. But the rebuilding continues at TFC. Thirteenth-place Toronto (9-15-7, 34 points) visits fifth-place Orlando City (12-12-6, 42 points) on Saturday, with TFC sitting six places and seven points out of the playoffs in the Eastern Conference and only nine points left on the table from its three remaining regular-season games. A win by seventh-place Columbus or a Toronto loss are high among the scenarios that would finis

  • Vite scores first MLS goal, helps Vancouver Whitecaps to 3-0 victory over L.A. Galaxy

    VANCOUVER — After a crucial win, Jake Nerwinski stood at centre field and delivered an impassioned speech to his Vancouver Whitecaps teammates Wednesday night. The 3-0 victory over the L.A. Galaxy not only snapped a three-game losing skid for the 'Caps, it also preserved the club's faint playoff hopes. “I told the guys that this is a statement win to say that we're not giving up, we're not bottling this season," Nerwinski said. Vancouver (10-14-7) remains six points below the playoff bar with th

  • Jets strip Blake Wheeler of captaincy ahead of 2022-23 season

    Rick Bowness is making the change the organization has to this point refused.

  • Canadians Marino, Bouchard advance to second round of Chennai Open

    CHENNAI, India — Canadians Rebecca Marino and Eugenie Bouchard advanced to the second round of the Chennai Open tennis tournament with wins on Monday. Vancouver's Marino, seeded seventh at the WTA 250 event, posted a 7-5, 6-2 win over Russia's Anna Blinkova. Marino won 70.5 per cent of first-serve points and broke Blinkova six times on nine chances. Blinkova had seven break chances against Marino, but only managed to convert three. Marino is coming off a run to the third round at the U.S. Open t

  • Toronto Arrows sign Australian-born Canada-eligible prop Connor Grindal

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have signed Australian-born prop Connor Grindal for the 2023 Major League Rugby season. While born in Sydney, the 24-year-old Grindal is Canada-eligible by virtue of Canadian parents. He also comes with a rugby heritage. His father Iain was a scrum half with the Toronto Welsh (now the Toronto Dragons), Queen’s University, and Ontario provincial team throughout the 1980s before moving to Australia. While at Queen’s, Iain Grindal helped lead the Golden Gaels to four co

  • Australian women, Fiji men win Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town

    CAPE TOWN, South Africa — The Australian women dethroned two-time defending champion New Zealand on Sunday to add the Rugby World Cup Sevens title to their HSBC World Rugby Series and Commonwealth Games championships. Trailing 24-10, the second-seeded Black Ferns scored late tries to cut the deficit to 24-22 but the top-seeded Australians escaped extra time when Tenika Willison's conversion attempt drifted just wide. The game turned early in the second half when New Zealand's Niall Williams was

  • Defending champion Town Cruise highlights solid '22 Ricoh Woodbine Mile field

    TORONTO — Daisuke Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be in tough to defend their $1-million Ricoh Woodbine Mile crown. Fukumoto guided 8-1 pick Town Cruise to a 2 1/4-length victory in last year's race, giving trainer/owner/co-breeder Brandon Greer the biggest win of his career. But the horse has finished fifth twice and eighth in its three starts since taking the Mile in 1:35.14. Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be among 11 starters Saturday over Woodbine Racetrack's E.P. Taylor course. And the field f

  • Ontario woman alleges high school running coach sexually assaulted her as a teen in $3M lawsuit

    An Uxbridge, Ont., woman has launched a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against her former running coach and the Durham District School Board, alleging she was subjected to years of sexual assault and abuse at the hands of a teacher. The teacher, Edward LaRocque, denies the allegations, and the school board, which is located about 65 kilometres east of Toronto, denies any liability connected to the allegations. Now 25, Julia Kearley said she feels it's the right time for her to speak out. "I'm at a

  • Wynn's goal is always to be disruptive and get to the opposing quarterback

    HAMILTON — The defensive formations and schemes in pro football are detailed and complicated but the ultimate goal for Dylan Wynn has never wavered. The Hamilton Tiger-Cats defensive tackle's main priority, game in and game out, revolves around being disruptive, getting to the quarterback and making his life miserable "Isn't that the story about football, though," Wynn said with a smile. "That's what we've been told since we were kids. "That's why I love my job so much. I get to directly affect

  • Canadian NHL stars weigh in on a summer of Hockey Canada scandals: 'It's sad'

    HENDERSON, Nev. — Connor McDavid has answered the call to wear Canada's red Maple Leaf throughout his career. The same goes for Nathan MacKinnon. And like the rest of the country, the two stars watched from afar as a scandal-filled summer unfolded for Hockey Canada — the sport's national governing body — after news broke of an alleged sexual assault involving members of the 2018 world junior team. "I'm very proud to be Canadian, very proud to represent Hockey Canada," McDavid, the Edmonton Oiler

  • Geno Smith hears chants, relishes Seahawks opening victory

    SEATTLE (AP) — Hearing his name chanted as he left the field as a winner for the Seattle Seahawks wasn’t validation for Geno Smith. It was gratification that eight years after he last was a starting quarterback on the opening weekend of the NFL season he again had the opportunity. “As far as worrying about naysayers, anything like that, I don’t get into that type of stuff,” Smith said. “People can write you off, but life is about what you make it and so I’ve just been blessed enough to be in the

  • Ruud laments missed chances in US Open loss to Alcaraz

    NEW YORK (AP) — As chants of their last name rang out through Arthur Ashe Stadium, Casper Ruud's father proudly recorded a video of him accepting the U.S. Open runner-up trophy. “Good memory for life,” Christian Ruud said. It might have been so much better had Casper been able to win the third set when he had chances. Unable to convert two set points there, Ruud lost to Carlos Alcaraz 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (1), 6-3 on Sunday in his second Grand Slam final. The younger Ruud also was the runner-up at the

  • Jays drop series finale to Rangers behind strong Perez start

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Martin Perez allowed one run in six innings, Adolis Garcia homered for the second consecutive game and the Texas Rangers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-1 on Sunday afternoon. The Blue Jays head home following an 8-2 trip to play five games in four days against another AL wild-card team, Tampa Bay. The Rangers, meanwhile, snapped a three-game losing streak. “We feel good. It was a great road trip,” Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider said. “I really like where we are as

  • The most crucial aspect of OG Anunoby's impact on Raptors

    Amit Mann and Katie Heindl look at how OG Anunoby can help the Raptors increase their ceiling for the 2022-23 season and why it affects his future. Full podcast looking at most improved candidates and game-changing skill additions is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our YouTube channel.

  • 'I love basketball': Victor Lapeña sparks joy as Canada's new women's coach

    Victor Lapeña's excitement is infectious. Canada Basketball's newly named senior women's head coach had recently touched down in Canada — his first time in the country — and he was about to observe a U23 practice at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. With a smile stretched across his face, Lapeña eagerly talked about his new job. Standing nearby, Denise Dignard, the team's general manager, couldn't help but grin. Dignard has been around Canada Basketball since playing at the 1976 Montreal Olympics and

  • Home-field advantage is CF Montreal’s next objective as playoffs near

    MONTREAL — With a post-season spot assured and four games to spare, CF Montreal has turned its attention to securing home-field advantage in the first round of the MLS Cup playoffs. Montreal (16-9-5) secured its first playoff appearance since advancing to the semifinals in 2016 with a dramatic equalizer from Zachary Brault-Guillard in the fifth minute of stoppage time in a 2-2 draw with Columbus on Friday. The club enters Tuesday's game against the visiting Chicago Fire in second place in the Ea

  • Local owners buy Canadian Elite Basketball League's Bandits, rebrand team

    VANCOUVER — A new era is underway for one of the Canadian Elite Basketball League's original six teams. The club formerly known as the Fraser Valley Bandits announced Tuesday that the team has been sold to local owners Kevin Dhaliwal and Bryan Slusarchuk, and rebranded as the Vancouver Bandits. “It’s not a profit-loss thing for us," said Dhaliwal, founder of real estate developers Essence Properties. "It’s more about creating that atmosphere, that energy in the building. Our No. 1 goal is to dra

  • Canada, U.S. take women's hockey rivalry to B.C. in November

    CALGARY — Fresh off winning a women's world hockey championship, Canada will host archrival U.S. in Kelowna and Kamloops, B.C. in November. Games Nov. 15 in Kelowna and Nov. 17 in Kamloops are part of a Rivalry Series between the two countries this winter. Canada edged the U.S. 2-1 for the world title Sept. 4 in Herning, Denmark. The two countries will also meet Nov. 20 in Seattle as part of the seven-game series. Other dates and locations have yet to be announced. Canada went 3-1-1 against the