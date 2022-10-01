Christian Bale Says He Wants to Take Part in a Star Wars Film: 'What a Delight That Would Be'

Christian Bale

Christian Bale is ready to travel to a galaxy far, far away.

The actor, 48, spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about his long-held desire to be a part of the Star Wars franchise, but the type of role he wants to play is a bit unexpected.

"All I ever wanted in Star Wars was to be in a Star Wars outfit and hit my head on a door or something as I walked through," explained Bale, who has already played an iconic version of Batman and recently played a villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

He is referring to a moment in the 1977 film when a background actor dressed as a Stormtrooper accidentally hit his head on a door frame and staggered backward. Bale said, "The real nerds who watched Star Wars way too many times always knew about that one scene."

"I wanted to be that guy. That was it," Bale explained of his low-stakes ambition.

He also noted he might have an in: "I know [Lucasfilm President] Kathy Kennedy very well because she was working with [Steven] Spielberg when I did Empire of the Sun, and now, she runs the Star Wars universe."

"But look, if I'm fortunate enough to be more than that, oh man, yeah. What a delight that would be. I've still got the [action] figures from when I was little," Bale noted.

The silliness makes sense. The actor recently revealed to PEOPLE that he is prone to giggles on set — especially when working with funnyman Chris Rock, which he recently did for the upcoming Amsterdam.

"I had to ask Chris Rock not to talk to me anymore because I found myself giggling during the takes," Bale told PEOPLE. In the movie, set in the 1930s, the Oscar-winning actor plays a disgraced doctor and World War I veteran named Burt Berendsen who's framed for murder; Rock, 57, plays a fellow vet named Milton King.

"I was not [my character] Burt anymore," Bale said. "I was just like idiot Christian from England, giggling and being a fan of Chris Rock's stand-up. So I actually had to go to him and I said, 'Dude, no. I've got to close my ears,' because he was so great."

Bale told PEOPLE the entire mood onset was positive thanks to director David O. Russell, who previously worked with Bale on the 2013 dramedy American Hustle.

"David engenders this very creative, and to me, satisfying vibe that's joyous," he said. "And I'm not talking about everyone has to be ha-ha laughing all day long. More than that, it's deeper."

Amsterdam premieres in movie theaters Oct. 7.