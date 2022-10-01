Christian Bale reveals hilarious Star Wars character he's always wished to play: 'I wanted to be that guy'

Christian Bale is offering up a brand-new alternative to the age-old question "What character would you want to be in the Star Wars universe?"

When it comes to joining the beloved franchise, the Amsterdam star recently revealed that he has zero interest in becoming the next charming renegade leader of the Rebel Alliance or trying his hand at wielding a lightsaber — he just wants to make people laugh.

"All I ever wanted in Star Wars was to be in a Star Wars outfit and hit my head on a door or something as I walked through," Bale told The Hollywood Reporter. "The real nerds who watched Star Wars way too many times always knew about that one scene where the stormtrooper hits his head on the door as he comes through. I wanted to be that guy. That was it."

The iconic moment Bale is referring to takes place in 1977's Star Wars: A New Hope. In the scene, a gaggle of stormtroopers burst into a room only for one of them to lurch backward after bone-headedly smacking his noggin on the top of the door frame. (You can see the hilarious bit above.)

But as much as he'd be fine bringing the comic relief, Bale wouldn't turn down a larger role either. "Look, if I'm fortunate enough to be more than that, oh man, yeah," he said. "What a delight that would be. I've still got the figures from when I was little."

This isn't the first time Bale has shared his hope of one day joining the Star Wars galaxy. In a 2017 episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the actor revealed that he was in talks to join the cast of Solo: A Star Wars Story at one point.

"Yes, [it was] very tempting," Bale said at the time. "I not only love the films going back to my childhood, but also have a very long relationship with [Lucasfilm president] Kathleen Kennedy and [producer] Frank Marshall because they did Empire of the Sun from many years back. There was discussion, [and] I hope there will be future discussions."

He added that Star Wars is a franchise that "really interests" him as both an actor and a lifelong fan. "I've still got the Millennium Falcon. I've got the AT-AT."

