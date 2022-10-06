Christian Bale Opens Up About One 'Monotonous' Aspect Of Filming His First Marvel Movie

Christian Bale at the premiere of Thor: Love And Thunder (Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images)

Christian Bale at the premiere of Thor: Love And Thunder (Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images)

Christian Bale has admitted he found one particular aspect of filming his first Marvel movie to be “the definition of monotony”.

The Oscar-winning star joined the MCU earlier this year when he played the villainous Gorr in the Thor film Love And Thunder.

However, in a new interview with GQ, Christian admitted that he didn’t exactly have the easiest time using green-screen technology on the set of the SFX-heavy movie.

“That’s the first time I’ve done that. I mean, the definition of it is monotony,” he told the outlet.”

Christian Bale in character as Gorr (Photo: Marvel)

Christian Bale in character as Gorr (Photo: Marvel)

Referring to his co-stars, who were more seasoned with the Marvel way of working, the former Dark Knight star continued: “You’ve got good people. You’ve got other actors who are far more experienced at it than me.

“Can you differentiate one day from the next? No. Absolutely not. You have no idea what to do. I couldn’t even differentiate one stage from the next.

“They kept saying, ‘You’re on Stage Three’. Well, it’s like, ‘Which one is that?’. ‘The blue one’. They’re like, ‘Yeah. But you’re on Stage Seven’. ‘Which one is that?’. ‘The blue one’. I was like, ‘Uh, where?’.”

Christian with co-stars Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman (Photo: Charley Gallay via Getty Images)

Christian with co-stars Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman (Photo: Charley Gallay via Getty Images)

Christian will next be seen in action in the new period comedy Amsterdam, in which he shares the screen with Margot Robbie and John David Washington, with additional appearances from Anya-Taylor Joy, Chris Rock, Robert De Niro and Taylor Swift.

Thor: Love And Thunder is available to watch now on Disney+.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

READ MORE: