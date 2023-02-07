Christian Atsu ‘remains missing’ in rubble after Turkey earthquake - latest updates

Footballer Christian Atsu is reportedly among those trapped after an earthquake in Turkey.

A 7.8 magnitude tremor struck southern Turkey and northern Syria early on Monday morning, before a subsequent 7.5 magnitude quake. A major rescue operation is underway in the region with more than 1,000 people dead and many more injured or missing.

Reports in Turkey suggest that Atsu, the 31-year-old former Chelsea and Newcastle winger, is among them. The Ghanaian joined Hatayspor last summer, and the club’s sporting director Taner Savut is also thought to be trapped. Istanbul-based journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu tweeted: “Hatayspor Sporting Director Taner Savut and Cristian Atsu were left under the rubble. Search and rescue teams are looking for two names.”

Follow latest updates below as the search operation continues.

Monday 6 February 2023 23:11 , Karl Matchett

The earlier report from the Guardian has now been updated to reflect Christian Atsu has not yet been found.

One similar report out of Portugal stated Atsu had been taken to hospital with a foot injury and breathing difficulties, but the Guardian’s edited story now says “remain unconfirmed” by Atsu’s club Hatayspor.

Conflicting reports over Christian Atsu status

Monday 6 February 2023 21:51 , Karl Matchett

Christian Atsu was located alive in the rubble and “transported to hospital after suffering injuries to his right foot and breathing difficulties,” reports the Guardian.

There has not yet been a formal announcement from Atsu’s club, Hatayspor, though, and Goal.com report the most recent update coming via Hatay Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Lutfu Savas, honorary president of Hatayspor, who stated: “The search and rescue efforts for Atsu are unfortunately continuing.”

Monday 6 February 2023 21:43 , Karl Matchett

Another update from Saddick Adams - his management team have relayed information that Christian Atsu has been “found and taken to the hospital”.

A statement is expected overnight.

I’m still in contact with Christian Atsu’s management. A teammate of Atsu has confirmed to them, the player has been found and taken to the hospital.



They expect an official statement from his club soon.



Prayers still with him and everyone. Trust God he is safe 🙏 pic.twitter.com/J9GFZyac2O — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) February 6, 2023

Monday 6 February 2023 19:15 , Karl Matchett

Ghana-based outlet Joy Sports spoke with journalist Kadir Onur in Istanbul, where Atsu was discussed.

Within the past hour, the update was that there was no direct confirmation of precisely where the winger was and that he, along with Tanur Savut, remained under the rubble.

Separately, Joy Sports report the vice president of Hayatspor, Mustapha Ozat, issuing a statement to say all staff and players had now been accounted for with the exception of Savut and Atsu.

“[They] are still under the rubble. We are still trying to reach them,” Ozat is quoted as saying.

Latest update on Christian Atsu from his club as at 5.30pm Ghana time.#JoySports pic.twitter.com/HCEyvFopt0 — #JoySports (@JoySportsGH) February 6, 2023

Monday 6 February 2023 18:40 , Karl Matchett

Journalist Saddick Adams has reported that further players were in the same building which collapsed, along with Christian Atsu.

While there is no direct confirmation they are all from Hatayspor, teammate Burak Oksuz was earlier rescued from the rubble.

Adams reports that as well as Atsu, nine additional players and two club officials were on the ninth floor of the building, with three players and one official so far accounted for from the group.

UPDATE: I’m told Christian Atsu was on the 9th floor of the collapsed building with 9 other players and 2 officials.



3 players and one official have been rescued.



Officials of the club are at the site as search continues.



Our brother will be out safe. Insha Allah. Trust 🤲🏻 pic.twitter.com/h7jG3sZ7iC — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) February 6, 2023

Monday 6 February 2023 18:15 , Luke Baker

The Ghanaian Football Association has released this statement with Christian Atsu’s condition unknown after the earthquakes in Turkey.

“We pray for Ghana International Christian Atsu and victims of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria. We continue with our efforts to establish contact with officials of Hataspor and the Turkish Football Federation, considering the difficult situation.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Christian Atsu and our brothers and sisters in Turkey and Syria. We remain hopeful for positive news.”

(Getty Images)

Monday 6 February 2023 17:50 , Luke Baker

Search and rescue teams continue to seek survivors amidst the rubble on a tragic day in southern Turkey and northern Syria. The revised death toll is now more than 2,300.

This is the morning ‘doomsday’ came to Turkey and Syria, writes our International Correspondent, the incomaprable Bel Trew.

Monday 6 February 2023 17:20 , Luke Baker

Earlier today, Newcastle United tweeted their hope for some positive news after reports that their former player Christian Atsu is trapped under rubble in Turkey.

Atsu scored three Premier League goals during his time with the club, which was 2017 to 2021

Monday 6 February 2023 16:51 , Luke Baker

A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake has hit southeast Turkey, toppling buildings and leaving a trail of disaster in seven Turkish provinces and northern Syria, with tremors felt as far as Cairo.

The 7.8 magnitude tremor struck at 4.17am local time on Monday in southeastern Turkey near the Syrian border, according to the US Geological Survey.

The epicentre of the quake was near the city of Gaziantep at a depth of 17.9km, impacting around seven provinces in Turkey and a large area in northern Syria.

Hatayspor’s Sam Adekugbe confirms he is safe

Monday 6 February 2023 15:17 , Harry Latham-Coyle

We still wait for an update on Christian Atsu, but there is good news on one of the Ghana winger’s Hatayspor teammates.

Posting on Instagram, London-born Canada international Sam Adekugbe appears to have confirmed that he is safe.

Canadian soccer player Sam Adekugbe confirms his safety on IG following the Turkey earthquake.



The earthquake has killed over 2,100 people, with the death toll expected to rise. #Turkey | #PrayForTurkey pic.twitter.com/EM5jiaJQDu — Lukas Weese (@Weesesports) February 6, 2023

Monday 6 February 2023 14:58 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Search and rescue teams continue to seek surivors amidst the rubble on a tragic day in southern Turkey and northern Syria. The revised death toll is now more than 2,300.

This is the morning ‘doomsday’ came to Turkey and Syria, writes our International Correspondent Bel Trew.

Monday 6 February 2023 14:51 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Christian Atsu was briefly a Bournemouth player in 2015.

Everyone at #afcb is hoping for positive news regarding Christian Atsu 🙏



Our thoughts are with all affected by the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. pic.twitter.com/K068kHDl7V — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) February 6, 2023

Monday 6 February 2023 14:35 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The Ghanaian Football Association has released this statement with Christian Atsu’s condition unknown after the earthquakes in Turkey.

“We pray for Ghana International Christian Atsu and victims of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria. We continue with our efforts to establish contact with officials of Hataspor and the Turkish Football Federation, considering the difficult situation.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Christian Atsu and our brothers and sisters in Turkey and Syria. We remain hopeful for positive news.”

(Getty Images)

Monday 6 February 2023 14:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Newcastle are anxiously awaiting news of former midfielder Christian Atsu amid reports that he has been trapped in the earthquakes which hit Turkey and Syria on Monday.

The 31-year-old Ghana international, now playing his football with Turkish Super Lig side Hatayspor, was said to be missing after team-mates and members of the club’s technical staff had reportedly been pulled from rubble.

Atsu was part of the Magpies team which won promotion back to the Premier League in 2017 after joining on loan for the season from Chelsea, and later completed a permanent move.

PA

Monday 6 February 2023 13:58 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Understandably, the Tour of Antalya - a four-stage cycling race due to be held in the south of Turkey this week - has been cancelled after the tragedy.

ÇOK ÜZGÜNÜZ!

9-12 Şubat tarihleri arasında düzenlenmesi planlanmış olan TOUR OF ANTALYA powered by AKRA organizasyonu iptal edilmiştir.



WE ARE VERY SAD!

TOUR OF ANTALYA powered by AKRA, the international cycling race planned to be held between 9-12February, has been cancelled. pic.twitter.com/6Xokq1CYeV — Tour of Antalya (@tourofantalya) February 6, 2023

Monday 6 February 2023 13:56 , Harry Latham-Coyle

We still await news on Christian Atsu’s condition as search and rescue teams continue to dig through the rubble left by those two major seismic events.

Terrible news coming out of Syria and Turkey. My condolences for the lives lost and I wish all those injured a full recovery. — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) February 6, 2023

Monday 6 February 2023 13:50 , Harry Latham-Coyle

John Mahama, president of Ghana between 2012 and 2017, has tweeted his hopes for positive news regarding Christian Atsu.

Let's continue to pray for our brother, Christian Atsu, and his club director. The city of Hayat is in the region affected by the earthquake. Let's continue to pray that God spares their lives. https://t.co/51RKJOc7AZ — John Dramani Mahama (@JDMahama) February 6, 2023

Monday 6 February 2023 13:23 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Here, by the way, is Chris Stevenson’s report on the disaster in Turkey, with a second significant earthquake striking to disrupt rescue efforts after a 7.8-magnitude seismic event.

Monday 6 February 2023 13:19 , Harry Latham-Coyle

At least 1,700 people are now reported to have died in this morning’s two major earthquakes in southern Turkey and northern Syria.

Liverpool are among the clubs to have tweeted support for the region’s people:

Our thoughts are with all those who are affected by the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 6, 2023

Monday 6 February 2023 13:12 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Newcastle have tweeted their hope for some positive news after reports that their former player Christian Atsu is trapped under rubble in Turkey.

Atsu scored three Premier League goals during his time with the club.

Monday 6 February 2023 13:05 , Harry Latham-Coyle

HacÄ± Ahmet Yaman, the new president of Malatyaspor, has refuted reports that Ahmet Eyüp Türkaslan is dead, saying that they “do not reflect the truth”.

Yeni Malatyaspor Başkanı Hacı Ahmet Yaman: Ahmet Eyüp Türkaslan'ın öldüğüne dair haberler gerçeği yansıtmıyor. — Yağız Sabuncuoğlu (@yagosabuncuoglu) February 6, 2023

Monday 6 February 2023 13:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake has hit southeast Turkey, toppling buildings and leaving a trail of disaster in seven Turkish provinces and northern Syria, with tremors felt as far as Cairo.

The 7.8 magnitude tremor struck at 4.17am local time on Monday in southeastern Turkey near the Syrian border, according to the US Geological Survey.

The epicentre of the quake was near the city of Gaziantep at a depth of 17.9km, impacting around seven provinces in Turkey and a large area in northern Syria.

Monday 6 February 2023 12:55 , Harry Latham-Coyle

More good news on a Hatayspor player: Onur Ergurn has posted on social media that reports that he is missing were incorrect.

“Thank you very much to everyone who called and asked,” the midfiedler said. “The news is not true. I’m fine.

“I can’t answer the phone because there is a network problem. Get well soon to all of us.”

Monday 6 February 2023 12:49 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Further inland, there are fears for the safety of Malatyaspor goalkeeper Ahmet Eyüp Türkaslan, who authorities have yet to been able to reach.

Malatyaspor Kalecisi Ahmet Eyüp Türkaslan’a henüz ulaşılamadı. Arama kurtarma ekipleri çalışmalarını sürdürüyor. — Yağız Sabuncuoğlu (@yagosabuncuoglu) February 6, 2023

Monday 6 February 2023 12:45 , Harry Latham-Coyle

There is good news on two other Hatayspor players: defender Burak Öksüz was pulled out of the rubble earlier on Monday, while Bertug Yildirim has confirmed that he is ok.

“Thank you to everyone who called,” the young striker said. “I’m doing fine.”

Kerim Alici is another reportedly safe and well.

Monday 6 February 2023 12:41 , Harry Latham-Coyle

We will bring you more news on Christian Atsu as we get it. Hatayspor are based in Antakya in Turkey’s southernmost province, just a few kilometres from the Syrian border and close to the earthquake’s epicentre near the city of Gaziantep.

Monday 6 February 2023 12:35 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The head of Turkey’s disaster agency has announced an updated death toll of 1,014 after two major seismic events.

Earlier, Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan said more than 5,000 people were confirmed to have been injured in what is believed to be the country’s worst natural disaster since at least 1939.

This is, of course, a fast moving and tragic situation - my colleague Stuti Mishra has all the latest news on the wider picture:

Monday 6 February 2023 12:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

YaÄÄ±z SabuncuoÄlu, a sports presenter and journalist based in Istanbul, adds that the club’s sporting director, Taner Savut, is also missing, with search and rescue teams seeking the two men.

Hatayspor Sportif Direktörü Taner Savut ve Cristian Atsu, enkaz altında kaldı. Arama kurtarma ekipleri iki ismi arıyor. — Yağız Sabuncuoğlu (@yagosabuncuoglu) February 6, 2023

Monday 6 February 2023 12:28 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The Ghana international, capped 65 times for his country, joined Hatayspor last summer, and scored the winner in the club’s win against Kasimpasa.

Understandably, the details of the situation are relatively unclear - but Turkish journalist Ekrem Konur reports that Atsu is trapped under rubble.

🚨Former Chelsea and Newcastle United star Christian Atsu is amongst the victims reportedly trapped under rubble after a huge earthquake hit Turkey as search and rescue efforts get underway. 🇹🇷🙏 — Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) February 6, 2023

Monday 6 February 2023 12:25 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Concerning reports in Turkey suggest that Christian Atsu is among the missing after two major earthquakes struck early on Monday morning.

Separate seismic events measuring magnitude-7.8 and magnitude-7.5 were recorded in southern Turkey and northern Syria, with at least 1,400 dead and many more missing or trapped under rubble.

Atsu, the 31-year-old winger formerly of Chelsea, Bournemouth and Newcastle, is reportedly among them.

Monday 6 February 2023 12:22 , Lawrence Ostlere

Footballer Christian Atsu is reportedly among those trapped after an earthquake in Turkey. More to follow...