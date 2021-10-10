Christian Academy-Louisville sweeps boys’ golf state titles

Matthew Troutman, a Christian Academy-Louisville senior, shot a 5-under par 139 at Bowling Green Country Club this weekend to claim the 2021 Leachman Buick-GMC-Cadillac KHSAA Boys’ State Golf Championships individual title and help the Centurions secure the team crown as well.

Troutman carded a 1-under par 71 on Saturday with four birdies, three bogeys and 11 pars to extend his lead over a field of 105 golfers after the first day cuts. He held a 1-shot lead over Madison Central’s Warren Thomis heading into the final round after shooting a 68 on Friday.

Thomis finished the tournament in second place at even par.

Four golfers finished Friday’s first round under par, and four golfers finished Saturday’s round under par, but Troutman was the only golfer under par on both days as his closest competitors faded.

The Centurions (+21) won the team title by a single stroke over Madison Central (+22) with Greenwood (+34) well back in third place.

Troutman (-5) combined with teammates Brady Smith (+5), Lucas Bishcoff (+7) and Will Judd (+14) for the team total with fifth golfer Gamdin Farmer’s (+26) score thrown out for the Centurions.

Congratulations to Christian Academy-Louisville, 2021 Leachman Buick•GMC•Cadillac/KHSAA Boys’ Golf State Team Champions with a total score of 597 (+21).#khsgf pic.twitter.com/BxfwSXL0hd — KHSAA Main (@KHSAA) October 9, 2021

The wins marked the first individual and team golf titles for Christian Academy-Louisville’s program.

Madison Central’s Clay Pendergrass (+2) tied for third, giving the Indians two top-five golfers. Gavin McKune (+7) tied for 19th, Cooper Eberle (+20) tied for 63rd and Hayden Wasch (+21) tied for 66th.

Among individual qualifiers, Lexington Christian had three golfers: McKean Collins (+6) tied for 15th, Luke Barrett (+12) tied for 34th and Grey Goff (+14) tied for 45th. Woodford County’s Bradford Lacefield and Great Crossing’s Alex Bennett (+13) tied for 39th.

Team results

1. Christian Academy-Louisville (+21); 2. Madison Central (+22); 3. Greenwood (+36); 4. Ryle (+64); 5. Mason County (+79).

Individual results

1. Matthew Troutman, CAL (-5); 2. Warren Thomis, Madison Central (E); T3. Cam Roberts, Pikeville (+2); T3. Zach Watterson, Lee County; T3. Dalton Fiveash, Franklin-Simpson (+2); T3. Clay Pendergrass, Madison Central (+2); T7. Ben Spencer, Oldham County (+3); T7. Logan McCormick, Montgomery County (+3) T9. Luke Coyle, Taylor County (+4); T9. Reed Richey, Bowling Green (+4); T9. Grant Broughton, Daviess County (+4); T9. Michael Lang, Greenwood (+4).;

Complete boys’ results online: https://bit.ly/2YC7mSt