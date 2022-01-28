Christel Heydemann named as first female CEO of telecoms group Orange

PARIS (Reuters) - Orange, France's biggest telecoms operator, on Friday named Christel Heydemann as its new chief executive, making her the first woman to lead the former monopoly amid a revamp of its governance, Orange's outgoing CEO tweeted on Friday.

"Very happy to welcome Christel Heydemann, future CEO of Orange. A woman with professional and human qualities that will allow her to meet the group's challenges with the help of our main wealth: our teams worldwide," Stephane Richard said.

Heydemann will move to Orange from French electric equipment group Schneider Electric.

The 47-year old Heydemann, a former graduate of France's elite engineering school Polytechnique, will replace Stephane Richard at the helm of the state-controlled group after a court convicted him of complicity of misuse of public funds.

Richard, who has led Orange for the past 12 years, denies any wrongdoing.

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta/Ingrid Melander)