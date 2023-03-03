Christchurch shooting inquest delayed after bereaved families raise concerns evidence could be missed

Charlotte Graham-McLay in Auckland
·4 min read
<span>Photograph: Vincent Yu/AP</span>
Photograph: Vincent Yu/AP

An inquest hearing into the deaths of 51 Muslims in a white supremacist terror attack on two Christchurch mosques has been postponed, after bereaved families and survivors raised “reasonable concerns” that vital evidence could be missed if it went ahead as scheduled, the coroner heading the inquiry says.

The inquiry will address questions not covered by previous investigations into the 15 March 2019 terrorist attack, in which an Australian gunman opened fire on worshipers during Friday prayers while livestreaming the massacre on Facebook.

Six weeks of public hearings were scheduled to take place in May and June, in which lawyers for the victims’ families and survivors were due to question witnesses, including police and ambulance officers. The emergency response in the immediate aftermath of the attacks has not been publicly scrutinised before.

Related: New Zealand government under fire after shelving Christchurch hate speech reforms

In a minute issued on Thursday, coroner Brigitte Windley said she had decided “with considerable reluctance” that the hearings would not proceed as planned.

They would be rescheduled for later this year, she said. A date has not been set.

“I know this will be an unwelcome delay for many, including those who have long been awaiting the answers and perhaps the closure they hope the Inquest will bring,” coroner Windley wrote. “However, it is vitally important that this Inquiry is conducted in a manner that retains its integrity and maintains trust and confidence in the process.”

Lawyers for many of the bereaved had urged the coroner to delay the hearings due to the sheer volume of disclosure and delays in receiving, accessing and reviewing it. Some said they were not able to engage expert witnesses or properly instruct their clients as a result.

Much of the evidence underpinning the inquiry was prepared by New Zealand’s police in 2019 for the criminal case against the terrorist. When Brenton Tarrant pleaded guilty to all the charges he faced in March 2020, a planned trial was averted and the case against him was never publicly presented.

Coroner Windley said lawyers representing the families had decried “the disappointing lack of detail” in briefs filed to her inquiry by the police, arguing they did not allow a proper investigation “of what decisions were made, by whom and on what basis”. Evidence relating to the aftermath of the shooting is suppressed until the inquest begins.

Lawyers for the police had told the coroner they were ready to proceed with the inquest in May.

Aya al-Umari, whose brother Hussein al-Umari was killed, said she had expected “comprehensive” detail from the police evidence “given the considerable amount of time that has lapsed” since the attack.

Al-Umari was among bereaved relatives who said they welcomed the postponement, but were frustrated that concerns about timely access to information had not been addressed earlier.

“It certainly is very disappointing to be repeatedly taken back to the same starting point all over again,” said Insha Aziz, whose husband, Farhaj Ahsan was killed. She is a spokesperson for the 15 March Whānau Trust, a group representing many of the families.

Related: ‘Her tears were real’: survivors of Christchurch attack weigh up Jacinda Ardern’s legacy

Others said they were worried their lawyers might not have the chance to see all the evidence before an inquest begins – even after a delay.

“I feel disappointed about the delays and I feel that these could recur during the process for the very same reasons,” said Hanan Adem, whose husband, Dr Amjad Hamid, was killed.

But Adem, who is a trustee of the families’ group, supported the postponement.

“Every person who helped or contributed to any action that led to the massacre on 15 March must be held accountable,” she said.

An earlier, independent inquiry into whether any New Zealand public agency could have detected and prevented the attack concluded in December 2020 that they could not have done “except by chance.” But it was not asked to examine the emergency response – and questions from some relatives about whether any victims’ lives could have been saved – or the role of social media platforms in Tarrant’s radicalisation, both of which the coronial inquiry will consider.

Coroners’ reports in New Zealand draw conclusions about the circumstances of each victim’s death and make recommendations to prevent future such events. It is not an adversarial or criminal process.

Tarrant was sentenced to life without the chance of parole in August 2020 on 51 counts of murder, 40 of attempted murder and a terrorism charge. He filed for leave to appeal against his convictions in November; the court of appeal has yet to release a decision.

Latest Stories

  • Former South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh found guilty of murder in killings of wife, son

    Alex Murdaugh was found guilty of two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

  • Moment woman swears at cyclist, 77, who veered into road and was killed by car

    Auriol Grey gestured in a ‘hostile and aggressive way’ towards retired midwife Celia Ward, who then veered into the road in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire.

  • Aaron Carter’s Mother Shares Graphic Photos From the Scene of His Death

    REUTERS/Robert GalbraithFour months after singer Aaron Carter was discovered dead in his California home at the age of 34, his mother has shared a series of graphic photos that she says were taken at the scene of his death.Jane Carter shared the images in a Facebook post on Wednesday alongside a caption in which she said she’s still looking for answers regarding the circumstances of her son’s death. “Still trying to get a real investigation for the death of my son Aaron Carter,” she wrote. “I wa

  • Thai guard charged after video of him slapping foreigner over water bottle goes viral

    The guard has already been relieved from his duty, and is currently detained facing charges of bodily assault. Read for more details.

  • All the Creepy Items Seized From Idaho Suspect Bryan Kohberger’s Family Home

    ReutersA search warrant unsealed Thursday revealed another list of creepy items cops seized when they arrested alleged Idaho quadruple killer Bryan Kohberger in December—this time from his family home in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania.The warrant revealed cops seized a Glock 22 pistol and three empty magazines for the gun, as well a Smith & Wesson pocket knife, a black mask, black gloves and a black hat.Also seized from the home was a criminal psychology book, a “green leafy substance” in a contai

  • Man remains behind bars nearly 20 years after conviction overturned

    The nightmare gripping Ken Middleton's family appeared to be possibly over in 2005. The same judge who in 1991 sentenced the Kansas City, Missouri, man to life without parole plus 200 years for the shooting death of his wife, ruled to vacate that same ruling and ordered that he receive a new trial based on a series of irregularities that the judge concluded made his original trial unconstitutional. The reason is a technicality in Missouri state law that gave jurisdiction in the case to the Missouri Court of Appeals, not with the Jackson County circuit court.

  • Indian man appears in Australian court charged with murder

    An Indian national who was extradited from his homeland this week appeared in an Australian court on Friday charged with the murder of a woman whose body was found on an Australian beach more than four years ago. Rajwinder Singh, 38, appeared from a police cell by a video link in the Cairns Magistrates Court in Queensland state to face a single count of murder. Singh did not enter a plea.

  • Alex Murdaugh murdered his wife and son to cover his tracks, court told

    Alex Murdaugh was "living a lie" and only he could have killed his wife and son, the jury in his murder trial has been told.

  • Philippines fires airport security officers who were caught stealing from tourist

    The officials said that the incident could have dire consequences on the country’s tourism industry. Read for more details.

  • Missing 16-year-old found shot to death in home’s backyard, Georgia police say

    Authorities are investigating a motive in the killing.

  • Chicago police chief, U.S. attorney resign after Mayor Lori Lightfoot loses reelection

    The head of the Chicago Police Department and the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois announced their resignations Wednesday.

  • Ottawa man charged with criminal negligence, arson in Orleans explosion

    Ottawa police have laid 12 charges against a 35-year-old man in connection to an explosion last month that left 12 people injured. Residents in the Orleans area awoke in the early hours of Feb. 13 to what was described as a "big bang" -- an explosion that destroyed several homes under construction. Firefighters initially blamed the blast on a suspected gas leak, then backtracked on Feb. 23, saying the cause was still under investigation. Kody Troy Crosby has now been charged with four counts eac

  • Edmonton officer's duty status under review over use of force shown in online video

    An Edmonton police officer's duty status is under review following the circulation of a video of an arrest in which he appears to repeatedly punch an 18-year-old man. The province's police watchdog – the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) – is investigating the use of force during the arrest, which Edmonton Police Service said happened around midnight on Feb. 22. In the video posted to various social media sites, the 18-year-old man is seen parking his car in a spot in what appears t

  • Innocent man freed 38 years after imprisonment for murder as DNA test reveals another suspect

    Maurice Hastings walked out of court a free man on Wednesday nearly four decades after being imprisoned for a murder he did not commit

  • One man, six youth charged with attempted murder in stabbing outside Brampton school

    BRAMPTON, Ont. — Police say an 18-year-old man and six youth have been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing outside a school in Brampton, Ont., this week. Peel Region police say officers and paramedics responded Monday morning and found a 17-year-old suffering from what appeared to be a stab wound. They say the teen was taken to a trauma centre and was later deemed to be in serious but non-life-threatening condition. Police say they've arrested an 18-year-old man from Brampton and six

  • Asylum seekers face hurdles, discrimination as they compete for housing in Montreal

    MONTREAL — Pedro Fonseca, a 43-year-old asylum seeker from Colombia, says if he doesn't start receiving social assistance from the Quebec government soon, he'll likely become homeless. He says he could ask family back home for a loan — but his relatives have little money. "I am trying to be optimistic, but it's very stressful," Fonseca said in Spanish during a recent interview at his home in Montreal's Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie borough. Fonseca, who crossed into Quebec from the United States in

  • Headteacher ‘died from shotgun blast to chest – while daughter was shot in head’

    The pair are believed to have been murdered by George Pattison, 39, their husband and father respectively, before he killed himself.

  • Police continue their search of area where baby’s remains were discovered

    Constance Marten, 35, and Mark Gordon, 48, were arrested on suspicion of child neglect after a passer-by spotted them in Brighton.

  • Police on scene after four people, including juvenile, found dead inside Florida home

    FOX 35 captured aerial footage of a crime scene investigation where four people, including a juvenile were found dead inside a Brevard County home.

  • Copper theft in New Brunswick is rampant — and tough to stop

    When Jo-Anne Phillips started renovating a Moncton home, thieves broke in overnight and ripped out copper wires and pipes wherever they could find them. Two days later, they came back to steal whatever metal was left behind. "They couldn't get through the doors, so they broke the glass. They used a screwdriver to back out the three-inch screws we had secured the door with," she said. Phillips, who renovates rentals in the city, scrambled to install a security system and convinced her insurance c