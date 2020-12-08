Christchurch shooter was active with Australian far-right groups online but escaped police attention

Photograph: Carl Court/Getty Images

The Australian shooter who killed 51 Muslim worshipers at a mosque in Christchurch last year was active in far-right groups in his home country but escaped the attention of authorities, despite allegedly being reported to Australian police for sending threatening messages.

The Christchurch royal commission report into the 2019 massacre released on Tuesday shines further light on the shooter’s long involvement with the far-right in Australia.

It detailed how between April 2016 and early 2017 the shooter regularly expressed support and admiration for Blair Cottrell, then the leader of the now-defunct far-right group United Patriots Front. Cottrell is an Australian far-right extremist with a string of criminal convictions who in 2018 appeared as a guest in an uncritical interview on Sky News.

The commission found that two years before the Christchurch massacre, the shooter posted “approximately 30 comments” on the UPF’s Facebook page, expressing his support and admiration for Cottrell in several of them.

In 2016, when Donald Trump was elected US president, the shooter wrote on the group’s Facebook page that “globalists and Marxists on suicide watch, patriots and nationalists triumphant – looking forward to Emperor Blair Cottrell coming soon”.

The ABC has previously revealed details of some of those comments, but the report also showed the shooter expressed support for Cottrell in other groups, including on the Facebook page of another far-right group in Australia, the True Blue Crew.

Cottrell has previously said he never met the Christchurch shooter and recently described him as “an idiot”.

The shooter moved to the New Zealand town of Dunedin in August 2017 after a long period spent travelling the globe using money inherited from his father following his death.

The commission’s report also details his involvement with the Lads Society, another far-right neo-Nazi group founded in 2017 by one of Cottrell’s deputies in the UPF, New-Zealand born Tom Sewell.

Guardian Australia has previously revealed Sewell’s ambitions to attract members from mainstream society to the Lads Society under the guise of a men’s fitness club, while secretly harbouring an explicitly white supremacist agenda.

Following the shooting in Christchurch, Sewell told the Sydney Morning Herald he had previously approached the shooter to join the Lads Society but that he had turned him down.

But the commission’s report reveals the shooter was “an active member” of two Facebook pages run by the Lads Society. Using a pseudonym, the shooter made a number of posts in its private groups between September 2017 and April 2018.

“He was an active contributor, posting on topics related to issues occurring in Europe, New Zealand and his own life, far right memes, media articles, YouTube links (many of which have since been removed for breaching YouTube’s content agreements) and posts about people who were either for or against his views,” the commission’s report states.

According to the report, in early February 2018 the shooter was “engaged in online discussion with members of the Lads Society”, including making veiled threats about an Islamic school near where he lived in New Zealand.

“Having identified the apparent problem of Muslim immigration rates, but offering no democratic solution, we consider the post by the individual was an implied call to violence and, in this way, another illustration of his ethno-nationalist beliefs,” the commission’s report stated.

The report also reveals the shooter was “allegedly” brought to the attention of Australian police after he sent threatening messages to “an Australian critic of the United Patriots Front”.

In August 2016, the shooter sent messages to the person via Facebook Messenger saying “I hope one day you meet the rope”, a reference to a far-right trope used to refer to a race war.

The report said the person who received the messages “allegedly reported [them] to Australian police”. But “no action was taken”, it said.

Although the shooter had previously expressed concern to family members that he was being tracked by Australian security agencies, the report seems to suggest he was not on their radar.

It stated the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation told the royal commission that prior to the massacre in 2019 the shooter “had not been identified” by it, “nor was he the subject of an … investigation”.

While the UPF is long-defunct, Cottrell and Sewell remain prominent in Australia’s extreme-right ecosystem. Sewell, in particular, remains central to the movement. Last month he wrote to his almost 900 subscribers on Telegram that following the shooting he had decided the Lads Society model “was not strong or explicit enough”.

“Splits and desertion began occurring as police began a process of harassment against our organisation,” he wrote.

“I decided that the Lads Society mode had some great ideas to it, but it was not strong enough or explicit enough … it tried to create a ‘broad tent’ approach instead of forming a strong cadre of men who would create the stem cell of our future leadership of White Australians”.

Last month he also posted a 10-minute video which ended with him shouting “blood and honour” before making the Nazi salute.

The royal commission’s findings has prompted Labor’s shadow home affairs minister, Kristina Keneally, to call on the government to establish a parliamentary inquiry examining the threat of rightwing extremism in Australia.

She said the parliament should investigate whether “our proscription laws to list groups as terrorist organisations are fit for purpose and whether our counter-terrorism programs and our preventing of radicalisation will work when it comes to rightwing extremism”.

“Understandably in Australia we have been focused in the last 20 years on the threat that comes from Islamic extremism, Islamic jihadism, but rightwing extremism is different,” she said on Tuesday.

“They have different motivations, different organisational structures, different methods and tactics. And when our AFP and our Asio experts tell us that they are spending increasing amounts of time and they’re increasingly concerned about the threat posed by rightwing extremism, the parliament should act.”